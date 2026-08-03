Prince William remains deeply upset with Prince Harry and is unlikely to overlook the impact recent royal allegations have had on Catherine, Princess of Wales, according to a royal commentator who says the rift between the brothers has become both personal and institutional.

The assessment comes as debate continues over whether relations between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can ever recover after years of public disagreements, interviews and memoirs.

While neither Kensington Palace nor the Sussexes have commented on the latest claims, the remarks reflect continuing speculation about the state of one of the monarchy's most closely watched family relationships.

Royal Expert Says William Is Protecting Both Family and Monarchy

The latest assessment comes from Pauline Maclaran, professor at Royal Holloway, University of London, and co-author of Royal Fever. Discussing the ongoing divide between the brothers, Maclaran said William's position is likely driven by both personal feelings and his responsibilities as heir to the throne.

She said it was 'likely to be a mixture of both', explaining that William may see himself as protecting the monarchy from being 'further disrespected or monetized by the couple for their own ends.'

Maclaran also suggested there remain 'personal issues too and a lack of trust in his brother.' Her comments represent her analysis of the relationship rather than confirmation of William's private views.

Catherine Remains a Sensitive Part of the Dispute

Maclaran argued that one of the most significant factors behind the continuing rift is Catherine's involvement in claims made publicly by Harry and Meghan over recent years.

She said William is 'understandably alleged to still be very angry with his younger sibling,' particularly following the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir Spare. According to Maclaran, those public accounts 'also implicated Catherine in various ways,' something she believes William would find 'very hard to overlook.'

Several of the Sussexes' previous public comments referenced tensions within the Royal Family, including disagreements involving Catherine, although members of the Royal Family have generally declined to respond publicly to those claims.

Years of Public Disagreements Have Deepened the Rift

Relations between William and Harry have remained strained since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The relationship deteriorated further following the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their 2022 Netflix documentary series and the publication of Harry's memoir Spare in early 2023. Each project included criticism of aspects of royal life and described disagreements within the family.

While Buckingham Palace has occasionally issued brief statements following major interviews or publications, senior members of the Royal Family have largely avoided responding publicly to specific allegations.

Royal commentators have frequently suggested that William and Harry now approach public life from fundamentally different positions. As heir to the throne, William is expected to balance personal relationships with his constitutional responsibilities and the long-term stability of the monarchy.

Harry, meanwhile, has established an independent public role outside the Royal Family through media projects, charitable work and commercial partnerships. Maclaran suggested those different positions have contributed to the brothers' increasingly divergent perspectives.

Reports Continue to Differ on Prospects for Reconciliation

Speculation surrounding a possible reconciliation has continued throughout the past year. Some reports have suggested King Charles III has remained open to maintaining contact with Harry, while others indicate William remains more cautious about rebuilding the relationship.

Earlier reports also claimed Catherine has encouraged a less confrontational approach toward Harry, although those reports have never been publicly confirmed by Kensington Palace. The latest analysis from Maclaran suggests she believes trust remains one of the biggest obstacles to any reconciliation.

Neither Prince William nor Prince Harry has publicly commented on the current state of their relationship in recent months.

As a result, much of the discussion continues to rely on analysis from royal historians, commentators and unnamed sources rather than official statements.

What remains clear is that the relationship between the brothers continues to attract significant public attention because of its implications for both the Royal Family and the future of the monarchy.

Whether reconciliation eventually becomes possible remains uncertain, but analysts agree that the events of the past several years have fundamentally reshaped one of Britain's most high-profile family relationships.