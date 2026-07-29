Prince William is growing increasingly frustrated, royal commentators have told US media, as King Charles continues to leave the door open to Prince Harry despite years of public family tensions. While hopes of reconciliation have resurfaced following the King's reported offer to host the Duke of Sussex during future UK visits, one royal expert believes the move has only deepened the rift behind palace walls.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen argues that William sees Charles's conciliatory approach as coming at the expense of support for him and the loyalty he believes he has shown the Crown. Andersen, who has written extensively about the King, suggests the Prince of Wales has drawn a firm line with his brother following years of public criticism.

Andersen Says William 'Has Not Forgiven Harry' After Memoir

Author Christopher Andersen, who wrote The King, told Fox News Digital that William has not forgiven his brother since the memoir's publication. 'When it comes to Harry, William drew a line in the sand after the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, and he is disappointed that his father is not standing up for him,' he said.

Broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard offered a similar assessment, saying William does not forgive easily, particularly because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal duties significantly increased his responsibilities within the monarchy.

'Megxit forced William to grow up fast as the future king,' she told the outlet. 'He had to protect the institution while his brother walked away.'

Chard said William believes the monarchy must be seen doing the right thing, even when that is difficult, and feels Charles has not held that line firmly enough. 'He also believes in protecting it by drawing hard lines. But he's not the king yet,' she added.

Why Charles's Outreach to Harry Risks 'Making Life a Misery' for William's Reign

Comedian and royal commentator Mark Dolan believes the consequences of Charles's outreach will not end with this generation. He warned that a reconciliation now could store up problems for years to come, with the Sussexes potentially spending significant time in the UK running what he described as a rival court.

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'Meghan and Harry will make life a misery for King William and Queen Catherine, and they'd love to be in the UK, I think up to half of the year with this rival court, and then it's going to carry on into the next generation,' he said. 'And Archie and Lily, when they're teenagers and young adults, I predict will make life a misery for George, Charlotte and Louis.'

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan sharply criticised the remarks about the Sussex children, calling them 'deeply distasteful'. The representative argued there is a clear line between criticising public figures and 'demonising' children who have done nothing to warrant it.

Dolan said he remains optimistic about the monarchy's future, suggesting that the King should streamline the royal household. According to him, a smaller, more focused monarchy would be better equipped to meet the challenges ahead.

Dolan Says William 'Furious' Over Harry and Meghan's Reunion With the King

Dolan went further, claiming William's frustration extends to fury over the reported reunion between his father and brother. Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, met with King Charles and Queen Camilla on 10 July when the family were in England.

'It's my understanding that William is furious about this,' he said. 'Why? Because it's a reward for the treachery, disloyalty and the cruelty of Harry and Meghan.'

He added that while Charles's desire to see his grandchildren is understandable, he believes Harry and Meghan should never have set foot on royal property. Broadcaster Kevin O'Sullivan echoed this account, claiming both William and Catherine were unhappy about the meeting.

The palace has not commented on the reports. Buckingham Palace did not respond to requests for comment on the claims made by commentators, who were speaking to US media outlets. The reported tensions come as the monarchy continues to navigate public interest in the family's internal dynamics following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties in 2020.