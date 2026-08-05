Prince William is reportedly determined to prevent Prince Harry from returning to official royal duties once he becomes king, according to comments made by television commentators discussing the future of the monarchy.

The claims suggest the Prince of Wales remains firmly opposed to any formal role for his younger brother despite reports that King Charles III is more open to reconciliation. While no member of the Royal Family has publicly addressed the latest speculation, the discussion has reignited debate over whether Harry could ever return to working royal life.

The Duke of Sussex stepped back as a senior working royal alongside Meghan Markle in 2020 before relocating to California, a decision that fundamentally reshaped his relationship with both his family and the institution.

Commentators Claim William Would Block Harry's Return

The latest claims emerged during television discussions in the UK and Australia examining the future of the Royal Family. Commentator Mark Dolan argued that Prince William remains strongly opposed to Harry returning to an official role once he inherits the throne.

According to Dolan, William believes Harry's public criticism of the monarchy has caused lasting damage to both the Royal Family and the institution itself. Dolan suggested William views those actions as a breach of trust that cannot easily be repaired and claimed the Prince of Wales is prepared to take a firmer approach once he has the constitutional authority to do so.

He also argued that William is currently constrained because King Charles remains the reigning monarch and ultimately retains responsibility for decisions concerning the Royal Family. These comments reflect Dolan's interpretation of the family dynamic and have not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace.

King Charles Reportedly Takes a Different View

The discussion also highlighted what commentators described as a difference in outlook between the King and his eldest son. According to the reports, King Charles is believed to remain more receptive to rebuilding his relationship with Prince Harry, even after years of public disagreement.

Since leaving royal duties, Harry and Meghan have participated in the Oprah Winfrey interview, released the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan and published Harry's memoir Spare, all of which contained criticism of the Royal Family and generated significant public attention.

Those projects are widely viewed as having deepened divisions within the family. Commentators suggested that while Charles may still hope for reconciliation on a personal level, William is said to be prioritising the long-term stability of the monarchy. Neither palace has commented publicly on those characterisations.

Could the Brothers Reunite?

The latest debate comes amid speculation that Prince William and Prince Harry could appear together next year to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. No official plans have been announced, and it remains unclear whether such an event would involve both brothers.

News presenter Cristo Foufas expressed scepticism that any memorial would fundamentally change their relationship. He argued that William increasingly views his role through the lens of protecting the institution rather than repairing personal relationships.

Foufas also compared William's reported approach to that of Queen Elizabeth II, who was widely seen as placing the monarchy's long-term stability above family disputes. Those observations represent commentary rather than confirmed information about William's private views.

Protecting the Institution

The wider discussion reflects a recurring question that has surrounded the Royal Family since Harry and Meghan left official duties: can personal reconciliation exist separately from institutional responsibility?

According to commentators, William is believed to see those two issues as closely connected. They argue he considers restoring Harry to an official royal role after years of public criticism to be incompatible with maintaining public confidence in the monarchy.

Supporters of that view suggest the Prince of Wales is focused on building a streamlined monarchy centred on working members of the Royal Family who remain committed to official duties.

Critics, meanwhile, argue that speculation about William's intentions often relies on anonymous sources or commentators rather than verified information from those directly involved.

No Official Confirmation

Despite the renewed speculation, there has been no official indication that Prince Harry has formally sought to return as a working royal, nor has Buckingham Palace announced any discussions about reinstating him to official duties.

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Similarly, there has been no confirmation that Prince William has taken, or intends to take, any formal action regarding Harry's future role. Much of the current debate is based on media commentary and reported palace dynamics rather than publicly verified decisions.

What remains clear is that the relationship between the brothers continues to attract intense public interest more than six years after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life. Whether King Charles' reported willingness to reconcile and Prince William's reported focus on institutional protection ultimately come into conflict remains uncertain.

Until the Royal Family comments publicly or future events provide greater clarity, claims about Harry's potential return, and William's alleged plans to block it, remain matters of informed speculation rather than established fact.