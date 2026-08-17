Prince William has been branded 'Work Shy Wills' by critics as a royal expert urged the Prince of Wales to take on more duties ahead of his eventual accession to the throne.

The latest intervention comes amid mounting scrutiny of William's relatively light schedule compared with other senior royals, even as King Charles continues his cancer treatment.

The 'Work Shy Wills' Label Won't Go Away

The nickname has dogged William for years. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the heir's relatively limited number of public engagements has contributed to the unflattering moniker, with critics suggesting that he picks and chooses his duties.

Fitzwilliams conceded it was 'totally understandable' that William prioritised family privacy in earlier years, especially with his children growing up under intense media attention and his father taking the throne.

Yet, with the magnitude of the job he will one day inherit and with King Charles still undergoing cancer treatment, the expert argues it is now important for William to take on more.

The Prince of Wales has frequently faced criticism for carrying out fewer royal duties and public engagements than senior royals such as King Charles and Princess Anne.

Recent reporting has noted that Charles carried out engagements on 175 days over the past 12 months, while William's public schedule has been punctuated by holidays and fewer appearances.

However, comparisons between royal workloads can vary depending on whether individual engagements, working days or other official duties are counted.

Popularity, Soft Power and the Case for More Engagements

For context, the Waleses remain among the most popular royals. Fitzwilliams pointed out that the couple enjoy favourability ratings in Britain of over 70 per cent, a figure he described as 'superb' and something that should be maximised as soft power.

In his view, capitalising on that goodwill would be an effective use of the monarchy's influence at a time when the institution is modernising under pressure.

He urged William to use upcoming high-profile moments, including the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai in November, to assert his presence and strengthen his position as future king. The Earthshot Prize has confirmed that its 2026 awards will take place in Mumbai, marking the first time the event will be held in India.

Not everyone sees the lighter schedule as a weakness. Other experts have framed William's approach as a CEO-style strategy, prioritising long-term projects such as Homewards and the Earthshot Prize over a high volume of traditional public engagements.

Dan Wakeford, founder of Celebrity Intelligence, said that William is 'extremely good at setting boundaries' and protecting his family's privacy, even if some critics interpret that as laziness.

Hilary Fordwich, a British royal expert, added that a major part of William's duty is to raise a future king, suggesting the calculus of 'work' is broader than the number of public outings.

Still, the tension remains, traditional charity visits continue to play an important role in raising funds and maintaining organisations' public profiles, even as the palace pushes for more efficient, targeted engagements.

What Happens Next

William's schedule is likely to remain under scrutiny in the coming months, particularly as he assumes an increasingly prominent role as heir to the throne.

His confirmed November engagement in Mumbai will provide one such opportunity. The Earthshot Prize, which William founded in 2020, will hold its sixth annual awards there, with five winners each receiving £1 million.

What is clear is that the 'Work Shy Wills' tag is unlikely to disappear among his critics unless the Prince of Wales visibly increases his public footprint while continuing to protect his family's privacy.

One journalist who has covered the royals for years recalled that William once confronted her over an article headlined 'Work Shy Wills,' insisting there were 'a lot of things we hadn't seen behind the scenes.'

Whether the public sees those unseen efforts may depend on how the palace chooses to communicate the prince's work in the run-up to his accession. Whether that will be enough to silence his critics remains to be seen.