Royal family reunions are often seen as a chance to heal old wounds, but one recent meeting may have deepened them instead. According to veteran royal commentator Emily Andrews, King Charles's quiet decision to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back onto royal soil has reignited tensions at the highest levels of the monarchy.

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are said to have felt 'betrayed' and even 'humiliated' by the King's apparent olive branch to the Sussexes, particularly after he was said to have offered Buckingham Palace as accommodation for their next UK visit. The reported reaction has fuelled fresh speculation that the rift between the brothers remains as entrenched as ever, despite hopes of reconciliation.

Royal Commentator Details Sussex 'Triumph' and Wales 'Humiliation'

According to Andrews, the private meeting between King Charles and the Sussexes at Highgrove House left William and Kate feeling 'betrayed and possibly even humiliated'. The Sussexes and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were also reported to have met the King and Queen Camilla during their visit to England in July.

'This meeting looks like a triumph for Harry and Meghan,' she said.

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Andrews, a British journalist and broadcaster, said the couple's reaction was understandable, given how often they have felt undermined by Harry and Meghan's public criticism of the Royal Family in recent years.

'They have been humiliated on more than one occasion by both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and seeing them swan back to the UK must, I'm sure, sting. And let's not talk about betrayal - the pair who have repeatedly bemoaned the Royal Family and made awful accusations,' she added.

She suggested the King's decision to welcome the Sussexes back, however briefly, was difficult for William and Kate, who are widely believed to want nothing to do with the Sussexes and are thought to have encouraged the King to keep his distance as well.

TalkTV Presenter Says William Is 'Furious' Over Highgrove Reunion

TalkTV presenter Mark Dolan offered a blunter assessment on Sky News Australia, framing the Highgrove meeting as a clear win for the Sussexes.

'The Sussexes have won. Meghan Markle back on royal property,' he told host Paul Murray.

Dolan went on to argue that William was angered by what he viewed as a reward for past disloyalty, though he acknowledged Charles's evident desire to see his grandchildren. It was not the first time Dolan had made this prediction, having previously described the Sussexes' return to the UK as a blow to the Wales household.

Why Buckingham Palace Rather Than Windsor Is Being Offered to Harry

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield offered a more measured explanation for the ongoing rift, telling Page Six that William likely understands his father's motivations, even if he would not have acted the same way himself.

The future King is reportedly adamant about keeping his distance from his younger brother. Schofield claimed William has made it clear that Harry and Meghan will not be offered accommodation at Windsor Castle during future visits, reportedly to avoid any chance encounter on what he considers his family's home turf.

Buckingham Palace, she suggested, is instead emerging as the likely alternative. This follows the accommodation dispute that overshadowed the Sussexes' most recent UK trip. Schofield dismissed any suggestion that a stay at Buckingham Palace would represent a step down for Harry, noting that it remains one of the most recognisable royal residences in the world.

The reported Windsor restriction follows weeks of tension sparked by the private reunion, which William and Kate were reportedly not informed about until after it had taken place. Whether King Charles's olive branch proves to be the start of a wider thaw, or simply another flashpoint in an already fractured family, remains to be seen.