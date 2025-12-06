A TikTok video captioned 'wealthy influencer doesn't get why people don't watch her videos anymore' has struck a nerve with struggling viewers. It had gained over 3,000 likes and 71 comments about the growing disconnect between wealthy content creators and their audiences during an affordability crisis.

The viral critique, posted by Daadi (@daadisnacks), a creator with 618,100 followers, dismantles influencer Jaclyn Hill's complaints about declining engagement whilst she flaunts designer handbags and luxury lifestyle content to her 1.2 million followers.

'We're in an Affordability Crisis, Jaclyn'

The controversy began when Hill (@jacattack) lamented that her videos were only receiving thousands of views. The influencer said that it felt like 'trying to run through mud' to connect with her audience.

Daadi's TikTok, titled 'we're in an affordability crisis, Jaclyn', directly contrasts Hill's complaints with her recent content. He points to a Thanksgiving post where Hill showcased a 21-seat dinner table, complete with personalised wine bottles and a private bartender. The video juxtaposes this opulence with the financial struggles of her audience.

'Who among us doesn't have a personalised wine collection to serve at their 21-seat dinner table?' Daadi asks sarcastically. He then points to another video where Hill sought 'life advice' about which $2,000 designer handbags to purchase—ultimately buying both—whilst wearing a $135 sweatshirt from another wealthy influencer's brand.

'Jaclyn, you're rich and you won,' Daadi concludes. 'I'm sorry if people don't want to be drowned by overconsumption by influencers when they can't afford housing.' The comment thread reveals deep frustration amongst viewers navigating economic hardship.

Audience Frustration and Disconnect

'The disconnect is crazy,' wrote user Koch Head, earning 107 likes. User Richard Cranium echoed: 'The disconnect is unreal,' with 93 likes. User pocketfulofposies33 captured widespread exhaustion: 'I'm so tired of coming on here and being reminded of how much I'm struggling. I want to come on here and find solidarity and hope. Not have the wealth gap glaring in my face.'

User fennyris revealed a stark reality: 'Every other week I struggle with buying groceries. I don't wanna see what rich people are doing.' User Viktorija summed up the fundamental problem: 'Why can't influencers understand that when they become super rich they unfortunately are no longer relatable to the everyday minimum wage person,' earning 111 likes.

The 'Death of Aspirational Content'

The backlash reflects a significant cultural shift. User 'Type A Travel Friend' identified the core issue: 'I think that the root of a lot of these influencers problem is the death of aspirational content.' Viewers no longer see extreme wealth as a goal.

User Ethan Albin611 drew a comparison to earlier celebrity culture: 'I didn't mind MTV Cribs because it was ridiculous. Having to see how boring rich people are during a recession is annoying.'

The Rise of 'Deinfluencing'

Multiple commenters expressed hope that the influencer era might be ending. 'Please let this be the end of the influencer era,' deeprose98 wrote, whilst Dana R stated: 'I genuinely can't wait for the job of influencer to no longer be an actual paying job.'

Some viewers offered alternatives. User 'a little orcish' noted commenters wanted to see Hill 'actually do GOOD with her wealth instead of the luxury show-and-tell, like doing the entire angel tree at Walmart.' User Xochitl revealed Hill replied to criticism saying 'well I do giveaways too,' a response that missed the broader point about systemic disconnect.

The Engagement Paradox

User theonemejeya pointed out the paradox: 'I mean she succeeded cause her last 3 videos got more than 1M views lol isn't this social media? controversy=engagement=$$$.'

User bo captured the emotional reality: 'Baby girl we are drowning in the mud,' a poignant twist on Hill's own metaphor.

Daadi's account, which focuses on satirical commentary, has amassed 42.2 million likes. His videos are part of a growing 'deinfluencing' movement. Hill's own account has 41.1 million likes, but she has not publicly responded beyond a comment about giveaways. The incident reveals a core tension in social media. While audiences reject aspirational content during economic hardship, the controversy itself still generates millions of views.