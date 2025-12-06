Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva shared that she was attacked and pepper-sprayed by ICE agents in Arizona. The incident occurred at a time when Grijalva was just sworn in to office two months after winning the congressional race.

In a video post on her official X account, Grijalva shared that ICE agents attacked her on Friday. The Arizona representative shared that she was going to a Taco Giro in Tucson that she frequents weekly. The ICE, who were met by local protesters, was conducting a raid at the location.

Grijalva said that when she asked the agents for clarification on what they were doing, one agent pepper-sprayed her while the others pushed her around. In another video, Grijalva was seen confronting the ICE agents who asked her to move. An object then exploded at her feet as she walked away, though it remains to be seen if it was smoke or pepper spray.

When I presented myself as a Member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed-aside and pepper sprayed.

'Moments ago, while my staff and I were on our way to get lunch, we encountered an ICE raid taking place at one of my favourite local restaurants, Taco Giro, a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for decades on the west side of Tucson. It's in the heart of our community – right next to a church and preschool,' Grijalva told local media KOLD.

'When I presented myself as a member of Congress and asked for more information, my staff and I were pushed aside and pepper-sprayed by masked agents. While I am fine, if that is the way they treat me, how are they treating other community members who do not have the same privileges and protections as I do?' said Grijalva.

Local State Officials Condemn Incident

The incident resulted in condemnation from local authorities in Tucson. Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz criticised the attack.

'Today, federal officers conducted a raid in Tucson that rapidly escalated into violence against the public. We share the fears in our community created by President Trump's immoral and inhumane immigration policies...Their disproportionate use of force, smoke grenades, and pepper balls against the public, including our own Representative Adelita Grijalva, is not justified and cannot be tolerated.'

DHS Sceptical of the Incident

DHS Assistant Secretary Patricia McLaughlin, however, was sceptical of Grijalva's experience of being pepper-sprayed by ICE agents.

'She was in vicinity of someone who was pepper-sprayed as they were obstructing and assaulting law enforcement. In fact, 2 law enforcement officers were seriously injured by this mob that Rep Grijalva joined. Presenting one's self as a "Member of Congress" doesn't give one the right to obstruct law enforcement,' said McLaughlin.

Newly Sworn In

The incident occurred as Grijalva had just taken office, being sworn into Congress by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on 12 November after a two-month delay. Johnson claimed the delay was because of the ongoing government shutdown. Grijalva won a special election in Arizona's 7th district in September.

Grijalva was also the last signature on a discharge petition that would force a vote on releasing the Epstein files. However, Johnson refused to swear Grijalva into Congress until the end of the shutdown. Johnson was then accused of 'protecting pedophiles' because of his refusal.