Socialprofiler produced 13 confirmed matches among 15 results with images we could review. Spokeo produced seven among 18. Instantcheckmate's only result with a reviewable image was a mismatch.

Results at a Glance

The table follows each service from search to verification: how many phone numbers returned social media accounts, how many of those had images we could review, and whether the images showed the owner. All 32 numbers have a clear photo of the owner's face on WhatsApp.

Measure Socialprofiler Spokeo Instantcheckmate Returned social media accounts 17 19 13 With an image to review 15 18 1 Confirmed match 13 7 0 Mismatch 1 6 1 Inconclusive 1 5 0 Time and extra clicks ~3 s; none ~10 s; three ~1 min plus a scan; two Minimum monthly cost $6.99 $14.95 $42.94

How We Tested

We started with 40 active US mobile numbers from five area codes and kept the 32 whose WhatsApp profile photo clearly shows the owner's face; the rest had logos, cartoons, or group photos. We used each photo in the study as the reference for checking every result of the reverse phone lookup for social media.

For Socialprofiler, we entered the number and read the report. For Spokeo and Instantcheckmate, we used paid subscriptions and opened the first person listed for each number. Instantcheckmate gave usernames without links, so we built the URLs by hand and signed in to LinkedIn to see profile photos.

Results are counted by phone number. A match means a returned image showed the owner; a mismatch means it showed someone else. Logos and ambiguous photos were marked inconclusive, and missing images were counted separately.

What the Profile Photos Showed

Socialprofiler returned accounts for 17 numbers. Of the 15 with images, 13 showed the owner, one showed someone else, and one showed a business logo.

Spokeo returned accounts for 19 numbers. Of the 18 with images, seven showed the owner, six showed someone else, and five were inconclusive. Its matches included a lute player and a guitarist on Facebook, a media founder on X and YouTube, and two women on LinkedIn, one using the same Polaroid photo as on WhatsApp.

Instantcheckmate returned platform names and usernames for 13 numbers, nine of them on LinkedIn. Of the seven LinkedIn pages we could open, four no longer existed, two had no photo, and one showed a bearded young man in a suit, while the reference photo showed a clean-shaven man in sunglasses. The remaining results had no public profile photo.

Socialprofiler produced 13 confirmed matches. Spokeo produced seven. Instantcheckmate produced none.

What Each Service Is Like to Use

Socialprofiler took about three seconds and needed no extra clicks, making it the fastest reverse phone lookup for social media in the test. It gives one report per number, with no list of possible owners. Across the test, it returned 44 accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, all linked, 33 with loadable images.

Spokeo needed three extra clicks and about ten seconds of loading. It listed 120 possible owners across the 32 numbers; for the 20 people we opened, its free pages advertised 752 accounts, while its paid results linked to 160 accounts, which we then had to check one by one.

Instantcheckmate took about a minute and two extra clicks, and listed 190 possible owners across the test. Its social media section first reported nothing; a free "Additional Data Scan" could then return platform names and usernames, but no links or photos.

What It Costs

The minimum monthly payment to see your first result is $6.99 for Socialprofiler, $14.95 for Spokeo, and $42.94 for Instantcheckmate. These are subscription payments, not prorated prices for a single lookup.

Usage costs tell a different story. We ran Socialprofiler on its $199.99 Professional plan (200 reports, about $1 each), so 32 reports cost about $32, or $2.46 per confirmed owner. Spokeo's 20 paid profile views at $0.15 came to $3, or $0.43 per confirmed owner, plus review time. Instantcheckmate cost $42.94 for the month and produced no confirmed matches.

Measure Socialprofiler Spokeo Instantcheckmate Minimum monthly payment $6.99 $14.95 $42.94 Cost allocated to this test ~$32.00 $3.00 $42.94 Per confirmed owner $2.46 $0.43 plus review time No confirmed owners

Allocated usage costs are not separate charges. Spokeo and Instantcheckmate prices were recorded on October 2, 2026; Socialprofiler prices were verified on October 5, 2026, on its plans page.

Limitations

Thirty-two numbers from five area codes show how these services performed on this sample. However, this does not reflect a national accuracy rate. Photos were compared visually, and uncertain cases were marked inconclusive.

We opened only the first person listed by Spokeo and Instantcheckmate; other candidates might have produced different results. Instantcheckmate returned only one reviewable image, so its zero should be read in that context.

Which Is Best for Finding Social Media Accounts?

Socialprofiler was the strongest option for reverse phone lookup for social media in this test: 13 confirmed matches among 15 reviewable results, no extra clicks, and the lowest entry price. It covers Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, but not LinkedIn.

Spokeo returned accounts for more numbers (19 of 32), including one number Socialprofiler missed, and adds names, address history, and LinkedIn. Identifying the right accounts takes more review.

Instantcheckmate was the weakest for this task: usernames without links or photos, and its only reviewable image did not match the owner.

For social media accounts, Socialprofiler performed best in this sample. Spokeo returned results more often but required more checking.

FAQ

Which reverse phone lookup is best for finding someone's social media accounts?

Socialprofiler performed best in this test, with 13 confirmed matches among 15 reviewable results, compared with seven of 18 for Spokeo. These figures describe our sample, not a nationwide accuracy rate.

Does Instantcheckmate show social media accounts for a phone number?

Only after the free "Additional Data Scan," and only as platform names and usernames, mostly for LinkedIn, without direct links or profile photos.

Does Spokeo find more social media accounts than Socialprofiler? Spokeo returned social media accounts for more phone numbers: 19 of 32, compared with Socialprofiler's 17. Socialprofiler produced more confirmed matches: 13, compared with seven.

Tested September 30 and October 2, 2026 · 32 US mobile phone numbers · 3 services. Results reflect this sample; allocated costs are calculated from the plan rates.