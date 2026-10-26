Newly released Pentagon UFO files have revealed extraordinary witness accounts of seven-foot creatures, mysterious lights, and an alleged portal to another world near Utah's infamous Skinwalker Ranch.

The documents, released on 23 October 2026, include a 2010 investigation conducted by Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS), a private contractor involved in US government-funded research into unidentified phenomena.

Witnesses Describe Seven-Foot Creatures

The 60-page report, titled Utah Ranch Investigation, details interviews with more than 25 people around Fort Duchesne in Utah's Uintah Basin. Investigators visited the area twice, in March and April 2010, seeking evidence of unidentified creatures and unexplained lights reported by residents.

Among the most unsettling accounts were descriptions of large, dog-like creatures walking upright on two legs. Some witnesses estimated their height at between six and seven feet. One resident described encountering a hunched animal with black-and-grey fur, pointed ears and a nose resembling a human's rather than a dog's.

Another account involved a shadowy figure reportedly pursued by dogs before disappearing near an abandoned farmhouse. The witness claimed the creature moved with extraordinary speed and repeatedly struck a barbed-wire fence during the encounter.

Investigators subsequently recovered hair caught on the fence and submitted samples for laboratory analysis.

A Portal That Looked Like Rippling Water

Perhaps the investigation's strangest allegation concerned what one witness believed was a doorway to another world. The witness described a stationary, transparent structure that appeared to ripple like water, raising questions about what they had actually observed.

The report also catalogued accounts of unusual glowing orbs, smaller hairy creatures and enormous worm-like animals.

Other witnesses described strange animal tracks, unexplained lights and apparent physical sensations following encounters with luminous objects.

To investigate the reports, BAASS personnel installed seven digital wildlife cameras and interviewed residents, including ranchers and law enforcement officers.

However, the released material does not establish that the alleged portal existed or that any reported creature was supernatural.

DNA Evidence Offers a Different Explanation

Despite the extraordinary testimony, the investigation's physical evidence produced considerably more ordinary findings. Laboratory analysis found that two hair samples recovered from the fence shared a canine DNA sequence with a control sample taken from a dog living on the property.

Investigators considered it likely that the hairs came from the same animal, although the DNA results alone were not conclusive. Another sample, recovered from a rock, matched raccoon DNA.

The report did not provide photographic confirmation of skinwalkers or evidence demonstrating that an interdimensional gateway had appeared. The files nevertheless offer a glimpse into the unusual allegations examined by a contractor associated with Pentagon-funded research.

Their publication does not mean the US government has verified paranormal activity. For now, the seven-foot creatures and mysterious portal remain witness claims, not scientifically established discoveries, despite their inclusion in newly public government records.

The documents also highlight the difficulty of investigating extraordinary eyewitness accounts years after alleged encounters.

Without independently verified photographs, biological specimens, or repeatable observations, researchers cannot determine whether witnesses encountered unfamiliar wildlife, misidentified ordinary animals, or experienced something else entirely.

The distinction matters because the Pentagon's involvement has attracted widespread attention, even though investigating an unusual report is not the same as confirming the extraordinary explanation offered by its witnesses.