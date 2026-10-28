Rockstar Games has not announced another delay for Grand Theft Auto VI, which remains scheduled for release on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official Rockstar store lists that date, with digital pre-loading scheduled to begin on 12 November. No official announcement reviewed for this article confirms a move to 2027.

The claims come after two previous postponements and fresh scrutiny of the game's development. A 14 October Bloomberg feature by journalist Jason Schreier detailed the production demands behind Rockstar's effort to build a densely populated open world. The report included accounts from development leaders about the scale of the non-player characters (NPCs)—the pedestrians and other figures who populate the game—and the work required to complete them.

Rockstar Still Lists GTA 6 for 19 November 2026

Rockstar announced the current release date on 6 November 2025, moving the game from its previous 26 May 2026 target to 19 November 2026. The studio said it needed additional time to finish the game to the level of polish players expected. That announcement followed an earlier postponement on 2 May 2025, when Rockstar moved the launch from an autumn 2025 window to May 2026.

The official store and pre-order information continue to list November 2026. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company and the publisher of its games, has also published launch information consistent with that schedule. The official material reviewed for this article contains no announcement of a third postponement as of 28 October 2026. The circulating 2027 claims therefore lack confirmation from the companies' published announcements, although the current date remains a schedule rather than a guarantee that no change will occur.

How NPC Scale Contributed to the Last GTA 6 Delay

Bloomberg reported that Rockstar faced a substantial workload in creating the NPCs needed to populate the game's world. Rob Nelson, the studio's co-head of development, described the initial projections for the number of characters the team needed to write and animate as 'horrifying'. According to the report, Rockstar built out a dedicated Los Angeles studio staffed by writers, producers and directors focused on NPC production.

Phil Hooker, another co-head of development, gave a direct account of the scheduling decision. He told Bloomberg that the team could have met an earlier deadline, 'but it won't be the game we want to make'. Hooker also described how the decision to move the date followed the realisation that some areas would not be ready. The comments connect the production demands to the postponement, while the report places them within the wider work of completing the game.

Take-Two Chief Recalled Reaction to the Second Delay

Rockstar's two announced postponements moved the game from its original autumn 2025 target to May 2026, then to November 2026. In both public announcements, the studio said it needed additional time to complete the game. The November revision established the release date that remains on its official store listing.

Bloomberg also reported Jennifer Kolbe's recollection of informing Strauss Zelnick, chief executive of Take-Two Interactive, about the second delay. Kolbe, Rockstar's head of publishing, said Zelnick initially responded, 'You're kidding. Please tell me you're kidding.' She described the exchange as part of the discussions surrounding the revised schedule. The account provides insight into the decision-making process behind the second postponement, while Rockstar's public explanation focused on the additional time needed to meet its quality expectations.

Pre-loading Is Scheduled for 12 November

Rockstar's published arrangements call for digital pre-loading to begin on 12 November, one week before the planned launch. Pre-loading allows players to download a game before release so it is ready to play when access opens. The schedule is consistent with the company's current November timetable, though it does not rule out a later revision.

Physical editions are also expected to use a code-in-box format rather than a disc, with shipping and retailer collection scheduled to begin on 12 November, according to Rockstar Support. Hooker separately described the project as 'never completely settled', reflecting the continued adjustments involved in development. That remark forms part of Bloomberg's account of the production process. It is not an announcement of another delay.

Rockstar's published release date remains 19 November 2026, and its pre-loading arrangements remain scheduled for the preceding week. The 2027 claims have not been substantiated by an official announcement from Rockstar or Take-Two in the material reviewed for this article. The production challenges described by Bloomberg help explain the previous schedule changes, but no third postponement has been confirmed.