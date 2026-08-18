Human remains have been found in a desert area outside Tucson, around 15 miles from the home of missing 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie, investigators in Pima County have confirmed.

The latest discovery came near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard, on the south‑west edge of the city, where Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue deputies were called to reports of bones in a remote patch of scrubland.

The sheriff's office stressed that, at this stage, there is no indication the remains are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Deputies say the bones appear to have been at the site for an extended period, exposed to the harsh Arizona sun.

Even so, the find has inevitably sharpened public focus on the long‑running search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, whose disappearance has gripped Arizona for months.

New Desert Remains Complicate Nancy Guthrie Search

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said on social media that Search and Rescue teams had responded to 'reports of human remains found in a desert area near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard'.

The bones were located on a hillside marked by saguaro cacti, above a busy four‑lane highway in south‑west Tucson, close to a small cluster of homes reached by long, private driveways.

From the roadside, at least three sheriff's vehicles could be seen parked at the top of one such drive, where a wooden sign marked 'private drive' blocked public access. A handful of deputies were observed hiking into the hills, but there was no large visible law enforcement presence.

PCSD Search & Rescue deputies are responding to reports of human remains found in a desert area near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard. At this time, there is no indication they are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/RQFnm4YR9X — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 17, 2026

According to the sheriff's department, the remains appear to have been in the location for some time, consistent with the arid desert environment where sunlight and heat can strip bodies to bone.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources described the site as a 'very remote' stretch of desert that required a long hike to reach. One unnamed source was quoted as saying, 'Our boots on the ground say the bones are definitively not Nancy Guthrie.'

The Pima County Sheriff's Office declined to answer questions about who first found the remains and when they were discovered, or to spell out in detail why investigators felt able to say there was no immediate indication of a link to the Guthrie case.

Earlier Human Remains and Rising Scrutiny of the Guthrie Case

This is not the first discovery of human remains in the wider area since the hunt for Nancy Guthrie began. On Thursday 13 August, separate human remains were found in a wash off South Santa Cruz Lane, near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road.

The Tucson Police Department said at the time that the remains were mostly bones and appeared to have been in place for an extended period. As of 15 August, those remains were being investigated as a separate case, with officials yet to identify the person.

Watch full video on TMZ

At the same time, internal criticism of the Guthrie investigation has spilled into public view. Sergeant Aaron Cross, Pima County union president, has previously flagged what he described as a 'big misstep' and claimed that inexperienced detectives had hindered aspects of the case.

Sheriff Nanos has pushed back, defending his officers and the department's work.

Ransom Notes, Bleached Bones and a Family Still Waiting

The Nancy Guthrie inquiry took an even darker turn in early August, six months after she disappeared, when officials released the full contents of two ransom notes that had previously been kept from the public.

The first note, sent on 2 February, a day after Nancy was reported missing, demanded a bitcoin payment in exchange for her safe release.

'We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed,' the note read.

Four days later, a second letter claimed that Nancy had died of a heart condition brought on by stress and lack of medication, saying she was 'buried in nature'.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said it chose to release the notes after monitoring 'what was being said' about the case and deciding it needed to put out information it considered accurate.

Sheriff Nanos told reporters that investigators hoped the wording might jog someone's memory, perhaps prompting a recognition of the writing style or phrasing. 'So we hope that by releasing the actual note we'll get some response from the community,' he said.

Detectives are also continuing to run laboratory tests on DNA recovered from Nancy Guthrie's home, although there have been no public breakthroughs from that line of enquiry.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie has continued to use her platform to plead for information, posting appeals on social media and fronting emotional segments on Today. Her family has offered a $1 million reward for information that could lead to Nancy Guthrie's recovery.

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson‑area home in the early hours of 1 February after being seen for the last time on 31 January. Authorities have said she was taken against her will from her house in the Catalina Foothills, without her mobile phone or essential medication, and have been investigating the case as a possible kidnapping for ransom.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Pima County Sheriff Investigates Human Remains Found in Tucson Desert Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Pima County Sheriff Investigates Human Remains Found in Tucson Desert

Despite hundreds of leads, multiple search operations and national attention fuelled by her daughter's profile, detectives have not named a suspect or publicly outlined a clear motive.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously defended his department's handling of the case as pressure has mounted, including from within local law enforcement circles. The new discovery of human remains, even with early assurances of 'no indication' of a link, lands squarely in that fraught atmosphere.

Once again, the public had watched a spike of anxiety around the case rise and then collapse into something more ambiguous, another unknown person in a region where unclaimed remains are sadly not rare. It is hard not to sense a weary pattern forming, even though every such discovery is still a potential break in one of the county's many open investigations.