An anonymous tip claiming that missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie is buried just over the Mexico border near Nogales has prompted fresh searches scheduled for 16 June, while a high‑profile podcaster accuses the local sheriff of refusing to pursue the lead across international lines. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the Guthrie investigation remains active, but insists it has yet to hear officially from Mexican authorities about the alleged burial site.

The 84‑year‑old vanished from her Tucson home after she was last seen on 31 January and reported missing on 1 February. Her disappearance triggered a major search led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, with the FBI also becoming involved. Despite months of investigation, door‑to‑door inquiries and public appeals, there has been no confirmed sighting, no recovered body and no charges filed. The case has quietly shifted from missing‑person alerts to a grim hunt for remains.

Mexican Search Group Chases Anonymous Tip on Nancy Guthrie

The latest twist comes from across the border. Buscando Corazones Nogales, a Mexican volunteer group whose name translates as 'Looking for Hearts,' says it has received anonymous calls describing where Guthrie's body is supposedly buried in the Mariposa area of Sonora, Mexico, near streams outside Nogales.

Group leader Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz told local media they first heard from an unnamed caller in May. Acting on that information, the team travelled to the reported spot but found nothing. A second tip followed, suggesting a nearby location. Once again, Ortiz said, they searched and came up empty. A third search around the same area is now planned for 16 June.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: 25 Unmarked Border Graves Found Following Secret Tip Nancy Guthrie Case Update: 25 Unmarked Border Graves Found Following Secret Tip

'We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman's [Guthrie's] remains were in the Mariposa area — in a grave over a stream,' Ortiz explained, adding that searchers had been directed to the streambeds outside Mariposa where bodies are sometimes dumped or buried. According to Ortiz, Buscando Corazones Nogales has previously uncovered 32 bodies and 25 unmarked graves in that wider region, many believed to be migrants or victims of cross‑border violence.

So far, there is no physical evidence tying any of those sites to Guthrie. The information being acted on remains entirely anonymous, and nothing has been independently verified. Authorities on both sides of the border have not confirmed any discovery, and all claims about her alleged burial place should be treated with caution until something concrete is found.

Nancy Guthrie search picks up in Mexico after anonymous tip about "grave." pic.twitter.com/3V5Ckr2JRQ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

Sheriff Under Fire as Podcaster Weighs in on Nancy Guthrie Case

The Mexican search effort has collided with an increasingly vocal online commentary around the case. Podcaster Zack Peter, who has built an audience by posting regular updates and theories about Guthrie on social media, seized on the reports from Nogales and turned his criticism towards Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Peter told his followers not to assume that the sheriff would personally act on the Nogales lead. 'For starters, I don't want you to hold your breath and think that Sheriff Nanos is marching over the Mexican border to go and get Nancy, because he's already said he's not gonna do that, because he hasn't heard from Mexican authorities,' he claimed.

Peter went on to describe the tip as pointing to an area where 'a lot of unmarked bodies have been found,' but acknowledged that 'so far, there's no hard evidence that Nancy's body is buried there, and, from my understanding, groups that are searching the area have not yet found her.' His commentary walks a familiar line in high‑profile missing‑person cases: amplifying leads, while also underscoring the lack of proof.

The podcaster also took aim at Sheriff Nanos over a separate flashpoint in the investigation. A number of YouTubers have travelled to Guthrie's Tucson neighbourhood, filming and livestreaming from outside her home, apparently chasing content around the mystery. Some were arrested by deputies, a move Peter cast as heavy‑handed and misdirected, suggesting resources were being spent on social‑media personalities rather than cross‑border cooperation.

Kash Patel blames others for Nancy Guthrie not being found: "We are not the lead agency. We were not let in for four days. That's their choice." pic.twitter.com/ZtXQCDYv5l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2026

Authorities Acknowledge Tip But Stress Limits in Nancy Guthrie Probe

Facing mounting speculation, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has publicly confirmed it is aware of the Nogales‑area tip concerning Guthrie. In a statement posted on X, the department said: 'We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities. This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information.'

The wording signals that detectives are tracking what Buscando Corazones Nogales is doing, but also draws a firm line: without formal contact or a joint request from Mexican officials, the sheriff's office is not going to march into another jurisdiction on the strength of an anonymous phone call. Legally and diplomatically, that is how cross‑border policing generally works, but to families desperate for answers it can sound like bureaucracy standing in the way of simple action.

The FBI, which previously assisted local officers in the Guthrie case, is keeping its distance in public. A spokesperson for the FBI's Phoenix field office declined to elaborate and simply said the investigation is ongoing. No federal agency has commented directly on the Mexican searches or the work of Buscando Corazones Nogales.

All of which leaves the case of Guthrie suspended between two countries, two very different investigative cultures and a flurry of online speculation. The volunteer group will head back into the scrublands near Mariposa on 16 June, looking once again for a grave that may or may not exist. The sheriff's office will continue to insist it needs more than anonymous whispers before it can act. And an 84‑year‑old woman whose disappearance should have been straightforward to solve remains, for now, just a name at the centre of someone else's tip line.