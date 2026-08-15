Human remains found in a wash near a busy Tucson motorway are not those of missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie, a federal source has told correspondent Matt Finn, easing days of speculation in the high-profile kidnapping case involving Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother.

The discovery on Thursday, 13 August, near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road came as the search for 84-year-old Nancy entered its seventh month. She vanished from her Catalina Foothills home on the night of 31 January and was reported missing the following day, triggering a sprawling investigation involving the Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI that has drawn national media attention in the United States.

Tucson Wash Discovery Not Linked to Nancy Guthrie

Tucson police said officers were called early Thursday after a report of human remains in a wash off South Santa Cruz Lane, close to Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road on the city's west side. According to local station KOLD/13 News, the remains were 'mostly bones' and appeared to have been at the location 'for an extended period of time.'

Crucially, police said the remains did not appear to have been washed into the area during recent flooding, and the case is being treated as an 'unknown death' rather than a recent fatality. The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner has taken custody of the bones to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

At that point, no name had been made public. It was the timing, against the backdrop of the Nancy investigation, that fuelled online speculation.

KOLD anchor Mary Coleman initially flagged the discovery on X, writing that 'decomposed human remains' had been found in the wash near Silverlake and Santa Cruz Lane and stressing that the medical examiner would now work to determine who the person was and how they died. Her post was clear and clinical, though it did not mention Nancy at all.

Speculation filled the gap. Within hours, social media users began asking whether the find might finally explain what happened to Nancy, who is both elderly and at the centre of a rare, alleged kidnapping-for-ransom plot.

Into that swirl stepped Fox News national correspondent Matt Finn. Quoting Coleman's post, he wrote, 'Federal source tells me this is not Nancy Guthrie.' The line was blunt, and it instantly split the story in two: the unidentified remains on one side, the still-unsolved Nancy disappearance on the other.

Authorities in Arizona have not yet released further details on the body recovered from the wash. Until that identification is made public, any attempt to link the remains to another missing person would be speculation.

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case Remains Wide Open

The Tucson clarification does nothing to change the core question hanging over the Guthrie family: where is Nancy?

Investigators say the 84-year-old was last seen on the evening of 31 January after family members dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing on 1 February. Authorities have said they believe she was abducted and did not leave the property voluntarily.

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According to federal agents, an armed individual appears on security footage tampering with her doorbell camera around the time she disappeared. Blood later found near the entrance to the property was confirmed through DNA testing to be Nancy's, adding grim weight to the theory that she was forcibly removed.

By late July, authorities took the unusual step of publicly releasing two early ransom notes linked to the case in hopes that someone might recognise their distinctive language. One demanded $4 million (£2.97 million) in bitcoin, rising to $6 million (£4.45 million) if its demands were not met, while another claimed Nancy had died shortly after being taken.

Investigators have received several ransom-related communications during the case. The FBI has said some were determined to be illegitimate extortion attempts, while others remained under investigation as potentially genuine.

That nuance matters. It means investigators believe some people may have attempted to exploit the disappearance for money while they continue assessing other communications for possible links to the kidnapping. It also means there is still no confirmed evidence in the public record that Nancy is dead.

The case is officially being investigated as a kidnapping for ransom. That designation shapes everything from how resources are allocated to the legal charges any suspect could ultimately face. Yet months on, no arrests have been announced, and no suspect has been publicly identified by name.

The FBI is offering up to $100,000 (£74,200) for information leading to Nancy's location and/or to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. For a family living this in real time, the Tucson development is one of those strange non-events that still carry emotional weight. On one hand, it is a relief. On the other, it is another reminder that the central mystery remains untouched.

Key points in the investigation so far are stark enough to stand on their own. An 84-year-old woman disappears from her home. Blood confirmed as hers is found near the entrance. An armed figure is seen interfering with a doorbell camera.

Ransom demands arrive, some of which investigators have dismissed as illegitimate extortion attempts while others have received further scrutiny. And now a set of human remains, initially feared by some to be the breakthrough, has been ruled out as Nancy's by a federal source.

The Tucson wash and the Catalina Foothills remain separate scenes in two separate investigations. For the Guthrie family, the latest discovery ultimately changes nothing: Nancy's whereabouts remain unknown more than six months after her disappearance.