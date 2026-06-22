Police in Arizona are still searching for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, more than four months after she vanished from her Tucson home on 31 January, as conflicting ransom claims and fruitless searches in Mexico deepen the mystery around her disappearance.

Nancy's family reported her missing on 1 February, triggering a large-scale investigation led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department with support from the FBI. In the early days, the case appeared to move quickly and ominously. Several media outlets reported receiving ransom notes linked to her disappearance, and on 5 February a man was arrested after allegedly posing as her abductor and demanding money from the family. Yet despite that early flurry of activity, detectives have not identified a suspect, confirmed the authenticity of any ransom demand, or located Guthrie.

The sheriff's department has acknowledged that it is aware of the ransom notes, saying all tips were passed to detectives working alongside federal agents. Officials have neither confirmed nor denied whether any of the messages were genuine. That silence has left an uncomfortable gap, filled in recent weeks by speculation and competing theories about what might have happened to the 84-year-old.

Nancy Guthrie's Investigators to Review Early Decision Made in Her Kidnapping Case That May Have Impacted Her Disappearance https://t.co/UoJKsXfdCw pic.twitter.com/XYs0UVExEC — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 21, 2026

Ransom Note Claims Around Nancy Guthrie Case Under Scrutiny

The uncertainty was laid bare in a recent NewsNation interview, when journalist Brian Entin, who has followed the Nancy case closely, admitted that one of the most widely floated theories now appears less convincing to him.

He told host Jesse Weber that his 'working theory' had changed over time. 'I initially believed that it was possibly someone who wanted the ransom and wanted to return Nancy alive and something went wrong,' Entin said. 'But the more I think about it, the ransom in many ways just doesn't make a lot of sense.'

Read more 3 Grim Details Leading Experts To Believe Nancy Guthrie Is 'No Longer Alive' 3 Grim Details Leading Experts To Believe Nancy Guthrie Is 'No Longer Alive'

He pointed to several details that would raise eyebrows in any kidnap-for-profit investigation. According to Entin, 'There was never direct communication with the family, which was odd. There was never proof of life, there was never a real way to pay.' Without those basic elements, the scenario of a calculated ransom plot begins to look thinner, at least from the outside.

His conclusion was blunt, and it echoed what many observers of long-running missing persons cases reluctantly accept. 'Truthfully, I still think it's just a mystery. I really don't know,' he said.

Such admission matters because Entin is not an armchair commentator parachuting into the story. He has been on the ground covering some of the most high-profile US crime cases of recent years, and his hesitation underlines just how little solid information is available publicly about what befell Nancy that night in Tucson. It also hints at something families of the missing know only too well. Ransom notes and anonymous claims can generate headlines without bringing anyone closer to the truth.

Nothing in the public record confirms whether Nancy was abducted, left of her own accord, or became the victim of some other crime, so every explanation currently in circulation remains speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

A new report alleges that investigators in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance received a credible ransom note stating the 84-year-old was 'safe but scared,' but they did not meet its demands. https://t.co/GumswGmX5U — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 22, 2026

Search for Nancy Guthrie Extends to Mexican Mass Graves

If the ransom claims have fizzled into uncertainty, another branch of the search for Nancy has led to a far darker landscape just across the border.

In recent weeks, a group of Mexican search volunteers said they received an anonymous tip alleging that Guthrie had been buried in a grave in Mexico. The tip pointed them to a region known as Mariposa, where families and grassroots collectives have spent years scouring riverbeds, scrubland and dried streams for bodies.

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, who leads the Buscando Corazones collective, told El Imparcial that the anonymous tipster claimed Guthrie's body had been buried in one of the area's streams. Her group went out to check. They did not find Nancy.

What they did uncover, according to Ramona, was a mass grave. Working with another collective, Buscadoras de la Frontera, Buscando Corazones located more than 25 unmarked graves and recovered the remains of at least 32 people between April and May. The volunteers' discovery says more about Mexico's crisis of disappearances than it does about Guthrie's fate, but it also shows how her case has become entangled with a much wider landscape of loss.

Ramona said her organisation will continue looking for Nancy, alongside many others who have been reported missing. For families watching from Arizona, that resolve is a slender but real form of progress, even if it does not bring them direct answers.

Back in Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department moved to clarify its position on the anonymous Mexico tip. In a statement issued on Thursday 11 June, the department said: 'We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.'

The same statement stressed that 'this investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information.' It is a careful formulation, and not especially comforting, but it at least confirms that Guthrie's case has not slipped to the back of the pile.

There is no proof of life, no confirmed ransom plot and no physical trace of Nancy on either side of the border. Just an 84-year-old woman missing since January, an anxious family in the public eye, and a widening search that keeps turning up other people's tragedies instead of the one answer everyone is waiting for.