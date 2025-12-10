A Somali Amazon truck driver has become an internet sensation after video captured him trying to manoeuvre a fully loaded Amazon trailer into the arrivals lane at Los Angeles International Airport, informing a bystander that his GPS instructed him to go that way.

The surreal image of a commercial trailer trying to make its way around an area meant for passenger pickups quickly garnered attention online, with many viewers wondering how the driver ended up in one of the busiest parts of LAX.

Viral Video Depicts Amazon Trailer in Wrong LAX Lane

The video, captured by a bystander familiar with the airport layout, shows the truck positioned near the arrivals kerb as the video taker remarks that this is the first time they have seen an Amazon trailer in that part of LAX.

In the video, the driver explains that he followed GPS directions which took him through the arrivals loop even though the area is unsuitable for large commercial vehicles.

In the video, the bystander can be heard pointing out visible damage on the trailer, citing a flattened rim and torn lines that he attributes to the truck hitting a K-rail.

The incident thus happened while he was trying to negotiate the vehicle through tight turning space near the terminal roadway.

Driver Receives Instructions after Navigation Slip

Throughout the clip, the bystander repeatedly asks the driver why he went into the arrivals lane and who was paying for the service call.

At one point, the video taker directs the driver to reconnect the trailer lines, which were pulled loose. The driver is shown backing up the vehicle, attempting to re-attach the equipment as the bystander continued documenting.

The cameraman also gives a warning that the truck might get impounded if the issue of payment is not sorted out within minutes, making the whole manoeuvring even more difficult to handle.

In the video, the driver is seen to reverse carefully as instructed, trying to rectify the mistake that occurred initially.

Unusual Sighting Raises Questions About GPS Reliability

This incident has captured so much attention on social media in part because it reveals something not often witnessed at LAX.

The arrivals kerb is for passenger drop-offs and pick-ups, not heavy transport. Major trailers serving the likes of Amazon are usually confined to cargo facilities or other allocated logistics areas that are nowhere close to the terminal loop.

The error has rekindled debate on the issues which commercial drivers face while depending on GPS navigation across airports with intricate environments.

For example, LAX has several restricted roads, split levels, and separate routes for arrivals and departures; these are potential areas where generic navigation may misdirect unfamiliar drivers.

Social Media Reacts to the Viral Clip

The video sparked much discussion between viewers about the uncommon location of the trailer and the exchange that took place between the driver and the bystander.

Many have commented on the chaotic nature of the exchange as the driver tried to rectify the situation, while other comments pointed to the danger involved when manoeuvring large lorries in crowded passenger areas.

Other reactions also deal with the larger issue of GPS reliability as netizens point out how similar incidents have taken place across the United States involving commercial drivers misdirected by navigation apps.

Footage Shows Driver Reconnecting Trailer Before Leaving Scene

The last few moments of the video show him reconnecting the lines and repositioning the trailer accordingly, as told by the bystander.

At no point do any officials appear on camera, and there is nothing in the footage to suggest involvement from airport authorities themselves.

Amazon and LAX have not issued any comment on the incident, and details beyond what was caught in the video remain scant.