The 2014 movie "X-Men: Days of Future Past" was finally released on family-friendly streaming service Disney+. The streaming platform that is known for strictly following the censorship policies left a scene featuring Hugh Jackman's bare butt uncensored.

Disney has previously censored parts of movies to make the content suitable for children and families. They edited some scenes from "Splash" and removed swear words like "f***" from recently released musical "Hamilton." However, they seemed to have missed out on this scene from superhero film "X-Men: Days of Future Past" starring Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, and others.

Hugh Jackman, who plays the role of the leading character Wolverine, took to his Instagram to talk about the uncensored scene. He shared a series of photos from the movie and the said scene covering his naked back with a rolling eyes emoji.

"Days Of Future Past becomes the first movie to air on Disney+ uncensored. That was my future but let's be honest ... it's more like my past," the actor wrote jokingly alongside the pictures.

According to IGN, the movie also drops an F-bomb. Despite the nudity and swear words, the movie has been rated PG-13 under the Motion Picture Association (MPA) film rating system. Films with these labels are not considered suitable for children under the age of 13. However, it can be watched with parental guidance.

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds responded to Jackman's post by saying, "excited for them to do the same for Deadpool. It's time children knew."

The two stars have been in some sort of trolling war with each other since the release of "Deadpool." Reynolds and Jackman have shared several funny posts taking a shot at each other. However, the Hollywood actors share a close bond of friendship.

In other news, Australian star Jackman is currently holidaying in the Hamptons amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to Daily Mail. He was spotted showing off his ripped physique at a beach in the Hamptons on Thursday.

The actor has admitted being homesick due to the long coronavirus lockdown in New York. He wanted to go back to his homeland but was stuck in New York due to the pandemic.