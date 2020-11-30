Marvel paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 29, with a special re-edited version of the opening credits of "Black Panther."

Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger asked fans on Twitter to watch the film on DisneyPlus on Sunday for a "special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

The following day, Marvel Entertainment tweeted the same homage which is an edited version of the opening credits of the original film. It shows a video montage of Boseman's appearances as T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Aside from "Black Panther," there are also scenes from his appearances in "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." The montage also included the famous adage from the leader of Wakanda: "In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers."

Outside of Marvel and Disney, others remembered Boseman on his birthday on social media. Mark Ruffalo, who played Bruce Banner a.k.a. Hulk, shared his own tribute with a video taken during the actor's birthday in 2017. It showed the cast and crew singing "Happy Birthday."

"Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment," Ruffalo captioned the video.

Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @chadwickboseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment. pic.twitter.com/df94mUaS6b — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 29, 2020

Lupita Nyong'o said Boseman is "deeply loved and sorely missed" in her tribute. Viola Davis, who worked with the actor on "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" prior to his death, wished him a happy birthday in heaven. His alma mater, Howard University, also remembered with a throwback photo.

Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you ?? pic.twitter.com/TBhQlpIaRl — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 29, 2020

Gone but not forgotten! Rest in Power #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/Tz2O4eTpKW — Howard University (@HowardU) November 29, 2020

Boseman died in August this year following years of battling colon cancer which progressed to Stage 4 prior to his death. He landed his breakout role in "Black Panther" in 2016 while undergoing treatment. No one knew, save for his family, agent, and personal trainer, that he was sick.

Boseman did not let his cancer deter his motivation to work. He continued to do his Marvel films despite the severity of his condition and treatments, which included multiple surgeries and chemotherapy. He was even determined to film the "Black Panther" sequel.