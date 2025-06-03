A young child's innocent mistake nearly turned tragic, highlighting the hidden dangers of dietary supplements when safety is overlooked.

A three-year-old boy in the Philippines ate a large batch of gummy collagen vitamins, mistaking them for candies, and ended up with serious health complications. His story serves as a reminder for parents and caregivers to exercise caution with products that seem harmless but can be dangerous in the wrong hands.

The Incident Unfolds

In May, Matthew's grandmother, Angelica dela Cruz, shared how her grandson devoured an entire bottle of collagen gummies. The bottle contained 40 pieces, which Matthew finished in a short span. Angelica was unwell herself at the time and admits it took her a moment to realise the bottle was empty, as it had only recently been opened.

Soon after, Matthew's behaviour changed noticeably. His face, legs, and other parts of his body became swollen, and he showed little interest in food or passing stool. The family rushed him to hospital, where initial tests suggested a simple allergic reaction. They prescribed medication, expecting a quick recovery. It was only after multiple hospital visits that they understood the severity of the situation.

The Grim Aftermath

Over the following five days, things worsened. Angelica observed that Matthew was not passing stool, and his urine had turned a dark red colour. An ultrasound revealed that his right kidney was swollen, and undigested gummies remained in his stomach. The child was admitted for over two weeks, with doctors debating whether dialysis might be necessary if his condition did not improve.

Further investigation revealed that the gummies had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Hidden Dangers of Unregulated Supplements

Dr Dex Macalintal, a primary care physician specialising in clinical nutrition and lifestyle medicine, explained that ingesting unapproved products can lead to serious health issues. The gummies contained ingredients not authorised by the FDA, making their safety uncertain.

The child's condition was diagnosed as Nephrotic syndrome, a kidney disorder that causes the body to excrete too much protein in the urine. This damage to the small blood vessels in the kidneys results in swelling, especially around the eyes and ankles, alongside symptoms like foamy urine, weight gain, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Treatment involves managing the underlying cause and taking medications to control symptoms. Without proper care, Nephrotic syndrome increases the risk of infections and blood clots, making early diagnosis and treatment crucial. Matthew's health has improved, but he still requires further tests before being declared fully well.

Lessons for Parents and Guardians

Matthew's story underscores the importance of keeping supplements out of children's reach and verifying that all health products are approved and safe. When children consume large quantities without supervision, the consequences can be severe.

Angelica reflects on her experience and emphasises the need for vigilance. She hopes her grandson's case will raise awareness about the risks of unregulated supplements and the importance of storing medicines securely.

This incident serves as a warning: even products that seem harmless can cause harm if misused or unregulated. Ensuring safety starts at home, with careful storage and awareness about the substances children might access.

In a world where health products are readily available, the best safeguard remains vigilance. Children's safety must always come first, and a moment's oversight can lead to lasting consequences.