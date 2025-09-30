Los Angeles Lakers fans can rest easy if they are the ones worried about LeBron James' contract with the team. James says he isn't losing sleep over contract rumours as he heads into what could be his final season in purple and gold and also a record season for the NBA legend.

What Lebron James Said About His Contract With the Lakers

Recently speaking at the Lakers' media day, James addressed swirling speculation about his future, insisting his contract status is of little concern and also gave some respite,

'It will have no impact', he told ESPN and also added 'And I'm not worried about contracts at this point in my career. That doesn't bother me at all. Super humbled to even have it, have a contract still and be able to play the game that I love still at this part of my career and take full advantage of it.'

He also talked about the challenges that he will face now that he enters his record 23rd season. He added,

'I'm super excited about the challenges and the excitement of our team. We added some new guys. We got another year under our belt with our coaching staff from last year. Got a full year with Luka and another year with the guys that I've been with. So super excited about that.'

Moreover, by exercising his player option for the 2025–26 season, James reportedly locked in a $52.6 million (£43.05 million) salary for what many expect will possibly be his final campaign not only with the Lakers but also in the NBA.

What Happened Between Lakers and LeBron James

While James publicly projects positivity, the behind the scenes of his contract dynamics with Lakers are more complicated. The Lakers reportedly declined to offer him a long term extension, effectively forcing him to opt in for just one more year. Sources now indicate that front office decision makers believe a one-year deal gives both sides flexibility, especially allowing James to reassess at season's end and giving Los Angeles room to pivot its roster strategy.

General Manager Rob Pelinka further confirmed that the Lakers would respect James's timeline.

'The first thing we want to do in terms of LeBron and his future is just give him absolute respect to choose his story with his family in terms of how many years he's going to continue to play.' Pelinka added. 'He's earned that right.'

So will LeBron James retire as a Laker? That's a question no one can answer yet but Pelinka says,

'We would love if LeBron's story would be he retired a Laker."

When is LeBron James Going to Retire?

As many fans would now agree, LeBron is treading into unfamiliar territory. It's the first time during his Lakers tenure that he enters a season without a firm commitment beyond one year. With his retirement being a hot topic, he told LA Times,