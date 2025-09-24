Things are getting heated in WWE and the line between reality and fiction is really disappearing it seems. John Cena's farewell run in WWE has become nearly as controversial as it is emotional, with fans grilling WWE's CCO Triple H for what they claim has been poor booking and squandered opportunities that have made the legendary Cena's retirement tour feel like a waste.

What Went Wrong With John Cena's WWE Farewell

Fans were shocked when John Cena first announced his WWE retirement at Money in the Bank back in 2024, with plans to compete throughout 2025 as his retirement year. From that moment, expectations were immense because this is one of WWE's greatest global icons doing it for one last year. Fans presumed WWE would craft a grand farewell tour, the ultimate storytelling, peppered with dream matches and emotional moments. But as the months rolled on many fans argued that the booking under Triple H's creative lead has turned what should have been a nostalgic tour into a frustrating misfire altogether.

One of the earliest flashpoints came when Cena turned heel. Now it is important to note that a lot of fans wanted this heel turn for years as Cena has until now been the ultimate good guy, so people wanted to see his dark side. While it did have a big start, his heel turn largely flopped according to most fans due to inconsistent storytelling.

They really sabotaged John Cena final run 💔 #Wrestlepalooza pic.twitter.com/7ROU4jifPN — THE BOULDER 🪨 (@BASINGSEGRAPS) September 20, 2025

Then recently fans went berserk as at Wrestlepalooza which was WWE's debut premium live event on ESPN, the now back to being the good guy Cena was squashed mercilessly by Brock Lesnar in a match many felt lacked the drama or buildup a retirement bout demands. Instead of giving Cena the spotlight, WWE used the match to emphasise Lesnar's dominance which kind of is moot as Lesnar really did not need the win.

Reports emerged that Cena was originally booked to win the match but it seems like plans changed last minute leaving many viewers feeling Cena was sidelined even in his own retirement tour. It got so bad kids were literally seen crying in the audience.

The kids are crying at the sight of Brock Lesnar defeating John Cena.#WrestlePalooza pic.twitter.com/TApriMbyki — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 20, 2025

There are a lot of things the fans have said that went wrong but a recurring critique is that WWE devoted too much time to matches they did not want to see like giving Logan Paul vs. John Cena a month of build up, but not having even a little bit of a build to AJ Styles vs. Cena match fans have been clamoring. This was considered a massive creative failure. Even though marquee names like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton got matches with Cena in this farewell tour, fans felt that the execution lacked balance.

Triple H is either the worst booker alive or he is trying to ruin John Cena's retirement run on purpose



You can decide — Peps🪭 (@Peps_Wrestling) September 21, 2025

HHH deliberately ruining John Cena's retirement year out of jealousy is so pathetic and says it all about the kind of person that he is. Cena should really say "fuck you" and spend one more year in AEW but he won't because he himself lacks a spine — Ben 🌸 (@shiniestphenex) September 20, 2025

John Cena Called Out Triple H

The plot thickened when Cena himself broke from prior protocol and publicly addressed Triple H on his twitter. He posted:

'I do not choose my opponents ... ALWAYS listen to the fans. @AJStylesOrg ... Better yet @TripleH ... are YOU listening??? #CenaVsStyles'

I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans.@AJStylesOrg are you listening?

Better yet @TripleH ….. are YOU listening???#CenaVsStyles https://t.co/BNspbeUxXd — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2025

This tweet appeared just before WWE announced Cena vs. AJ Styles for the Crown Jewel show in Perth, Australia set for 11 October. A number of fans read the tweet as a shot by Cena, suggesting even he feels cut out of the creative process for his own retirement tour.

Cena to Triple H after booking his own match against AJ when he was wasting last few dates of Cena on Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar pic.twitter.com/mSezsnvr0z — Prantik (@Pran__07) September 23, 2025

Previously, on several occasions, Cena has been one to claim he carries no control over opponent selection, whereas somewhat conflictingly, Triple H insists Cena has had input leaving fans wondering which narrative is genuine here.

Is John Cena Really Pissed at Triple H?

While fans often latch onto perceived tension backstage and social media is often used by WWE stars themselves to start a feud, some sources argue there is no real animosity between Cena and Triple H. This could be a well enough plot to just get more eyes on Cena's final few appearances. The truth may lie somewhere in between though as in wrestling, the lines between scripted and personal often blur.

I want to thank @TripleH for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS! 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! #WWECrownJewel Perth and @AJStylesOrg you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is… — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2025

For all the noise and complaints, at least one thing remains clear and that is that John Cena's retirement tour still carries great emotional weight for fans. Many have stuck by him, hoping that the final matches will redeem the missteps they have seen until now.