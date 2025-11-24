In the United States, an unexpected style war has gone viral on social media. where Donald Trump, the current US President, stepped out in a winter look that left many people convinced he was channeling or even copying Zohran Mamdani, New York City's mayor-elect.

But it is the timing of the pictures right after their first in person meeting at the White House that has only increased the rumours, making jokes, memes, and lively online debate.

A Viral Fashion Moment: Trump Copying Mamdani?

Just a short while after meeting Zohran Mamdani at the White House on November 21, Donald Trump was clicked wearing a burgundy scarf tucked neatly under an oversized black overcoat, and it wasn't the usual Trump winter wardrobe. He looked more refined, more composed and the internet noticed. Moreover, X (formerly Twitter) blew up with side by side comparisons of Trump's new look and Mamdani's previous outfits. As some reports put it, users claimed he was 'copying Zohran Mamdani's style.'

quite a look for Trump today pic.twitter.com/LbG7A2KSTJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2025

It’s called “the Mamdani”. Trump dressed up for his crush. 😂 He’s all excited again. pic.twitter.com/1kTedUwaKa — 👁️ Eye of Bass 🎸 (@eyeofbass) November 22, 2025

One popular tweet even joked that 'It's called 'the Mamdani'. Trump dressed up for his crush.' Furthermore, some shared old photos of Mamdani in similar burgundy knits and dark outerwear, playing into the theory that the resemblance was more than coincidental. And others pointed out that a doctored image of Mamdani which was recolored to mimic Trump's look may have helped set the meme making machine in motion as even Obama's picture in a similar outfit was pulled out.

Still, the style going viral is rooted in more than fashion. It comes on the heels of a meeting that many expected to be combative but turned out to be surprisingly warm.

Trump Meets Mamdani

The meeting between Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani was not just symbolic, it showed a genuine softening of tone from both sides. As just months ago, the two had dished out sharp insults when Trump reportedly labeled Mamdani a 'communist lunatic' while Mamdani in return reportedly called Trump a 'fascist'

But on that November day in the Oval Office, things shifted it seems. According to reports, they discussed major issues affecting New Yorkers like housing affordability, grocery costs, utilities, and public safety. Trump was unexpectedly complimentary, calling Mamdani's campaign 'incredible' and saying he'd feel 'very comfortable' living in a New York City run by him. Mamdani seemingly agreed, calling the meeting productive and focused not on their ideological fights but on common ground for New Yorkers.

Still, Zohran Mamdani didn't back down from his previous criticism. During another interview as per reports, he reaffirmed his belief that Donald Trump is a 'fascist' and a 'despot', insisting that his old views remain unchanged, even as he expresses willingness to cooperate. Trump, for his part, didn't flinch when Mamdani repeated those labels, he told him it was 'okay,' joking that it was easier than explaining everything during the White House press brief.

And then this mix of tension and cooperation led to something curious and, for many online, hilarious with Trump seemingly borrowing Mamdani's aesthetic.

So, is Donald Trump actually copying Zohran Mamdani? The truth likely lies somewhere in between. On one hand, the timing of Trump's style change with the burgundy scarf, black overcoat which came right on the heels of a warm meeting, made for a great meme. Social media users were quick to laugh, joke, and speculate that Trump's stylist was taking notes. Some pointed out that the viral comparisons might even involve edited or mismatched photos of Mamdani, meaning the resemblance could be exaggerated.