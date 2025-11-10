In a post that quickly ignited controversy on the social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump allegedly accused Barack Obama of collecting as much as $40 million (£30.4 million) in 'royalties' related to the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. The claim—that taxpayer funds were funnelled to the former US President's coffers—has sparked massive debate not only over its accuracy but also over credibility, evidence and the integrity of political discourse itself.

Why Trump Allegedly Accused Obama

US President Donald Trump shared a screenshot of a post alleging that Barack Obama had been receiving an annual payment of about $2.5 million (£1.9 million) since 2010, the year Obamacare became law, for the use of his name in the health care legislation. The post claimed these payments had totalled to roughly $40 million (£30.4 million) in what was described as 'royalties linked to Obamacare'. According to reports, this sensational assertion was framed as part of a bigger critique of the Affordable Care Act and Obama's role in shaping US healthcare policy.

However, the claim can be traced back to a satirical website known for publishing fabricated stories designed to resemble real news. Despite its clearly satirical nature, the post circulated widely on social media and was amplified by Trump himself, who reacted with a 'WOW!' leading to widespread controversy among his followers and critics alike.

What the Evidence Actually Shows

There is no verifiable evidence that Barack Obama has ever received royalties, let alone $40 million, from Obamacare or from any other arrangement connected to his name and the law. According to a report, the claim has been previously debunked and repeatedly traced to the satirical website 'America's Last Line of Defense', part of a parody network that explicitly labels its content as fictional.

While Trump did share the post, the central allegation—that Obama is receiving annual taxpayer-funded royalties tied to the health-care law—is fictional. A spokesperson for the White House declined to clarify whether the President was aware that the post he shared was based on a false article, opting instead to criticise Obama without addressing the factual basis of the claim, according to sources.

Trump and Obama's Long-Running Feud

Although Trump and Obama met civilly once during the presidential transition after the 2016 election, notably when Obama welcomed Trump to the White House and offered a smooth hand off of power in a 90-minute Oval Office meeting, their general relationship has largely been marked by persistent tension and antagonism. Moreover, Trump has repeatedly challenged Obama's legitimacy, famously promoting the 'birther' conspiracy theory about his birth certificate, and later launching rhetorical attacks encapsulated in his repeated invocation of 'Obamagate', which he described as 'the biggest political crime in American history' as per some reports.

Obama, for his part, has publicly criticised Trump's conduct, contrasting their differing visions of leadership and governance, and lamenting what he called a 'politics based on hatred' under his successor. This latest viral post by Trump seems to be yet another chapter in their ongoing and bitter rivalry.