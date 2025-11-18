US President Donald Trump has suggested he would consider airstrikes on Mexico and Colombia to combat drug trafficking. The POTUS made the remarks during a press conference at the White House. He spoke while hosting FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the task force preparing for the 2026 World Cup.

'Would I launch strikes on Mexico to stop drugs? It's OK with me. Whatever we have to do to stop drugs. Mexico is...look I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There's some big problems over there. If we had to would we do there what we've done to the waterways? You know there is almost no drugs coming through our waterways anymore. Isn't it down like 85%?' Trump said.

He added that the US has heavily monitored land routes. 'We have every one of those corridors under major surveillance,' he explained. Trump highlighted the toll of drugs on families and claimed the US military has helped prevent the flow of narcotics through waterways, saving thousands of lives.

He'd Be 'Proud' to Bomb Colombia to Combat Drugs

Trump also turned his attention to Colombia. 'Colombia has cocaine factories where they make cocaine. Would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it personally. I didn't say I'm doing it, I would be proud to do it,' he said.

The Trump administration has already increased military activity against drug trafficking. The Department of Defense has targeted boats in the Caribbean suspected of carrying drugs. Reports indicate over 80 fatalities from these strikes, though evidence linking the vessels to narcotics has not been publicly shared.

The discussion of drug enforcement came alongside updates on the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, with most games, including the final, held in the US. The draw for the group stage is scheduled for 5 December at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

FIFA's Peace Prize Will Be Awarded to Trump

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Trump's work on organising the World Cup. Earlier this year, the president launched a White House Task Force to oversee planning for the event. FIFA recently created a Peace Prize to recognise individuals who 'help unite people in peace through unwavering commitment and special actions.' Trump is set to receive the award.

Infantino's support follows his effort to align closely with Trump since January. FIFA officials have stated the task force will facilitate 'comprehensive planning, organisation, and execution of the largest sporting events in the history of mankind.'

FIFA President Commended Trump

Infantino publicly commended Trump for delivering on political promises. 'He does things. He does what he says. He says what he thinks. He actually says what many people think as well, but maybe don't dare to say and that's why he's so successful,' he said.

He added that respecting electoral results is important in a democracy. However, experts noted that his statements could challenge FIFA's code of ethics, which requires officials to remain neutral on political matters. The former chairman of FIFA's governance committee said the remarks were made in Infantino's official capacity and went beyond simple commentary.

Trump's comments on Mexico and Colombia mark one of the most direct public statements on potential military action since leaving office. Officials from both countries have not yet responded to the remarks.