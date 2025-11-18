A case before the US Supreme Court could trigger one of the largest refund obligations in American trade history, according to analysts and government officials. The dispute centres on tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law allowing the president to take wide-ranging action during a national emergency.

If the justices rule against the government, the US Treasury could be required to return hundreds of billions of pounds collected from importers over several years. The potential scale of repayments has raised concerns about financial stability and the limits of presidential authority.

The case also carries implications for global trade, with diplomats warning that a ruling against the government could weaken Washington's negotiating position in upcoming discussions.

The Legal Battle

The dispute follows a ruling in August 2025 by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which found that the president did not have authority to impose tariffs under IEEPA. The court noted that while the law grants broad emergency powers, it does not explicitly cover duties or taxes, which are traditionally the responsibility of Congress. Judges also relied on the 'major questions' doctrine, requiring clear authorisation from lawmakers before the executive can take decisions with significant economic impact.

The US government appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed to fast-track the case. During oral arguments, several justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts, questioned whether IEEPA could reasonably be interpreted to include tariff powers. Reports in the Washington Post noted that the bench appeared sceptical about expanding presidential authority without explicit congressional approval.

A final decision is expected in the coming months.

The Financial Risk

If the Supreme Court upholds the lower court's ruling, the US Treasury could face refund obligations estimated at between £560 billion and £760 billion ($750 billion to $1 trillion). Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that a judgment against the government could require the department to return tens of billions of pounds in the short term, with further liabilities following as thousands of claims are reviewed, according to CNBC.

Trade specialists caution that refunds would not be automatic. Importers would need to file formal claims with US Customs and Border Protection and ensure that past entries have been reviewed within strict administrative deadlines. Several firms advising multinational companies say clients have already begun examining historical import records and filing paperwork to preserve their right to seek repayment.

🚨 BREAKING: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent listened to the oral arguments and believes the Supreme Court WILL uphold President Trump's tariffs - meaning the US will NOT have to pay back trillions



"Traditionally, the Supreme Court does not interfere with a president's signature… pic.twitter.com/iDGXOhRM4x — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2025

I don't understand why the Supreme Court is taking so long to rule on the tariff issue. It is clearly stated in the first paragraph of article 1 section 8 that Congress is responsible for setting taxes and duties. Tariffs are a form of duties. It's plain language there's no… — Nell, wizard of the rainforest😷🇺🇦 (@BeamMeUpScotee) November 16, 2025

By the end of this year IEEPA tariffs will have raised about $140bn in revenue. And because of OBBBA individuals should expect about $190 billion in tax cuts next year, perhaps $90bn of which comes during the filing season as a retroactive cut/refund.https://t.co/NN1hAS6Nkc — Donald Schneider (@DonFSchneider) November 14, 2025

Wider Implications of a Historic Ruling

A ruling that limits presidential authority under IEEPA could shift power back towards Congress, potentially restricting future administrations from using emergency measures to respond quickly to economic or geopolitical tensions. It may also set new boundaries on executive power after years of expansion. Consumer groups note that refunds may only reach importers who paid duties directly, leaving ordinary shoppers who bore the cost through higher retail prices unaffected.

Whatever the outcome, businesses, policymakers and trading partners are preparing for a period of uncertainty. Even if the tariffs are overturned, determining who is entitled to repayment is expected to be lengthy and complex, marking the start of a new debate over the future of US trade policy and the limits of emergency economic authority.