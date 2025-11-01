US President Donald Trump and his administration hosted a Halloween bash in Florida with the theme of 'The Great Gatsby.' The Halloween celebration also comes hours before funding for SNAP programs is set to expire.

Videos on social media showed Trump celebrating Halloween with his billionaire donors on Friday, in a 'Gatsby' themed party hours before funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program expires. The party, which took place in Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, was themed 'A little party never hurt anybody,' according to the White House, referencing the song from the 2013 film version of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel.

Some of the attendees spotted were Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, their husbands Jared Kushner and Michael Boulos, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The US leader did not give any speech at the event even as the press were present.

Fitzgerald's 1925 novel was lauded for its portrayal of the class divide in the country during the 'Roaring Twenties.' The videos of the party that were posted on Reddit were also filled with comments criticising the celebration, just as many Americans are set to go hungry as SNAP funding runs out.

'I'm pretty sure we paid for this s*** party as well. I do not volunteer as tribute,' said one user on Reddit regarding the video of dancers who were performing at the party.

'Do not think this was not intentional celebrating and gloating about how rich and powerful they are and how poor people will suffer and starve. It is intentional and they are enjoying not making a secret of it,' said another user on the same Reddit thread.

'Trump's new ballroom is for them, not you,' said a third user on the thread.

Democratic Lawmakers Criticise the Party

Lawmakers and figures from the Democratic Party also criticised the celebration, including the chair of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin. Martin said Trump is celebrating while not caring for many Americans who might go hungry because of the lack of SNAP funding due to the government shutdown.

'Last night, Trump made it even clearer that that he doesn't give a damn about anyone but himself and his wealthy friends,' said Martin in a statement.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy also shared the photo from the party on his social media. 'The way he rubs his inhumanity in Americans' faces never ceases to stun me,' said Murphy.

A federal judge in Rhode Island temporarily ordered the Trump administration on Friday to continue SNAP funding, after several states filed a lawsuit. A judge in Boston also ruled that the Trump administration's efforts to suspend SNAP funding are 'unlawful' yet declined to immediately order the funding of the program.

The US leader, on the same day, said that his administration's lawyers are not sure that they have the legal authority to fund SNAP during the government shutdown and said he has asked for clarification from the courts following the two judges' rulings.

'If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the court, it will BE MY HONOUR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay,' said Trump on a post on social media.