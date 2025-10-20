It's the quintessential 80s rock anthem, a song synonymous with fighter jets, aviator sunglasses, and Tom Cruise's cinematic heroics in Top Gun. But now, Kenny Loggins' iconic track, 'Danger Zone', has been thrust into a bizarre new political battlefield.

The singer is demanding its immediate removal from a controversial, AI-generated video shared by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.

'An Unauthorised Use': Loggins Hits Back at Trump Video

In a firm statement on Monday, Loggins condemned the use of his music, making it clear that no one had sought his approval.

'This is an unauthorised use of my performance of "Danger Zone"', Loggins' statement read. 'Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately'.

The Grammy-winning artist expressed his dismay at seeing his work used for divisive purposes.

'I can't imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together', he continued.

'We're all Americans, and we're all patriotic. There is no "us and them"—that's not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It's all of us. We're in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us'.

Kenny Loggins slams Donald Trump for using "Danger Zone" in an AI video: “This is an unauthorized use of my performance. Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.” pic.twitter.com/aAxRapJiTO — Fly Sistah 🪷 (@Fly_Sistah) October 20, 2025

What Is the Bizarre 'King Trump' AI Video?

The strange video was posted without commentary by Trump over the weekend. It depicts an animated version of the president piloting a fighter jet emblazoned with the words 'King Trump'.

The jet is shown dumping a brown, slurry-like substance on the heads of protestors, all while 'Danger Zone' plays in the background. The clip also singles out political commentator Harry Sisson, who was at a protest in New York.

Trump's post coincided with millions of Americans participating in 'No Kings' protests at over 2,500 locations nationwide. The demonstrations, which also saw assemblies in several European capitals, included speeches from politicians and prominent media figures.

Donald Trump uploads an AI video of himself dumping feces on ‘No Kings’ protesters from a ‘King Trump’ jet.



pic.twitter.com/2EXPW5LDEU — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 19, 2025

A Familiar Tune: Trump's History of Music Clashes

This is far from the first time Donald Trump has used popular music without an artist's consent, creating a recurring point of conflict throughout his political career.

Many musicians have voiced strong objections to their songs being featured at his campaign rallies and in political advertisements.

The list of artists who have condemned his use of their music is long and includes legendary acts like Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, and ABBA. The estate of Isaac Hayes and bands like The White Stripes have also taken issue, as has Céline Dion. Each has, to varying degrees, demanded their work not be associated with his political brand, highlighting the ongoing tension between artists and politicians over intellectual property and endorsement.