In a fiery interview with GB News, US President Donald Trump reignited his long-running feud with London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, calling the city 'dangerous' and claiming 'people are being stabbed in the ass'. He went on the describe Khan as 'terrible' and a 'disaster'.

Trump Called Sir Sadiq Khan 'Terrible'

During his conversation with GB News presenter Bev Turner, Trump was asked how the mayor might tackle crime in London. Instead of offering policy suggestions, Trump criticised Khan, 'Your mayor is a disaster. I don't even know him. If you put him there, I wouldn't even know who he was. I can tell you he's a disaster. He's a nasty person, and he's letting crime go.'

Trump also claimed that the city is very different from how it used to be, 'My mother loved London. She loved that city. She'd always talk about how that was a different London than you have today. Today, you have people being stabbed in the ass or worse. But no, it's crazy.'

He went on to make an unfounded assertion that the mayor wants to impose Sharia law, 'You have Sharia law where they don't even obey the laws of your country or France or other countries, and you have much worse conditions than even that.'

Trump has repeatedly targeted Khan since 2015, following the mayor's criticism of Trump's presidential campaign proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

Khan Fires Back at Trump: 'Racist, Sexist, Islamophobic'

Khan swiftly responded, accusing the US president of 'circulating misinformation' about London's safety. He pointed to official data showing a decline in injury-related violent crime in every borough over the past year.

He also called Trump a 'racist', 'sexist', and 'Islamophobic', echoing previous criticisms he has made in response to the president's repeated attacks.

During a separate address to the United Nations in September, Trump claimed the city was moving towards 'Sharia law' and said Europe was being 'invaded' by 'illegal aliens'.

Is London Really A Dangerous City?

While London has faced challenges with crime, the city is far from the dystopian image painted by Trump. Overall, the crime rate stands at around 106 recorded offences per 1,000 people, with violent crime causing injury falling across all boroughs over the past year.

Homicide rates remain relatively low at approximately 1.2 per 100,000 people. Many crimes are concentrated in specific areas, such as Westminster or other busy, tourist-heavy districts.

Common offences include theft and robbery, while knife and gun-related incidents, though highly publicised, have declined in recent years.

Tragic Incident in Uxbridge

Despite the broader trends, serious incidents do occur. On 27 October, a triple stabbing in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, west London, left one man dead and two others injured.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the 49‑year-old victim, later identified as Wayne Broadhurst, died at the scene. A 45‑year-old man remains in hospital for life-changing injuries, while a 14‑year-old boy was also hurt but has since been discharged.

The suspect, 22‑year-old Safi Dawood, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon. Dawood, an Afghan national who reportedly arrived in the UK in 2020 and was granted asylum in 2022, was arrested at the scene after officers deployed a Taser. Neighbours have expressed shock, describing the incident as a 'shocking and senseless act of violence.'

Ultimately, safety in London varies by neighbourhood, but for most residents and visitors, the city remains manageable and far from lawless.