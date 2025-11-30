QAnon Shaman — the shirtless, bison-horned figure from the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, whose real name is Jacob Chansley and who has previously claimed to be the 'true' US president — is back in the headlines after filing a lawsuit against Donald Trump for approximately £30.2 trillion ($40 trillion).

But who exactly is the QAnon Shaman, and why is the conspiracy theorist now claiming presidential legitimacy? Here are the key facts about his claims, the lawsuit and his motives.

Who is Jacob Chansley/QAnon Shaman?

Jacob Chansley, widely known as the QAnon Shaman, gained notoriety after storming the US Capitol wearing a horned fur headdress, face paint, and carrying a spear alongside the American flag.

His actions were part of the violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Chansley was arrested, convicted on federal charges including obstruction of Congress, and sentenced to 41 months in prison.

In 2025, he resurfaced in the news for filing a lawsuit against Trump and several other parties. According to Vice, he now claims to be the legitimate President of the United States and has announced plans to establish a 'New Constitutional Republic of the United States', with Phoenix, Arizona, as its capital.

The Lawsuit: Claims and Demands

Chansley filed a 26-page complaint — reportedly written as a single paragraph — in Maricopa County, demanding £30 trillion ($40 trillion) in damages. Vice describes the filing as more of a 'conspiracy theory manifesto than a traditional legal filing'.

Furthermore, he alleges that he is the 'true' President and claims he would mint a one-ounce gold coin worth $40 trillion to pay off the national debt. Defendants include Donald Trump, the Federal Reserve, NSA, IMF, the World Bank, X Corp. (formerly Twitter), T‑Mobile, DARPA, and Warner Bros. Studios.

The complaint also alleges that the NSA 'catfished' him on social media, that his writings were stolen by Hollywood films such as The Dark Knight and Avatar, and that over $100,000 in cryptocurrency was wrongfully seized from him.

The Motive Behind the Lawsuit and Public Response

Legal analysts suggest the lawsuit is less a genuine legal claim than a vehicle for attention. The Phoenix New Times describes it as 'rambling' and unconventional, making it highly unlikely to succeed in court.

US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' getting headdress, spear backhttps://t.co/fbeCd7RXfo pic.twitter.com/O891Q7Xb9H — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 6, 2024

Chansley's motive appears to combine personal grievances, financial demands, and the promotion of his conspiratorial worldview.

By declaring himself the 'true' President and suing multiple powerful institutions, he amplifies ideas central to QAnon and other conspiracy communities.

Vice summarises it as an example of how fringe figures can turn past radical behaviour into 'legal theatre' to re-enter public discourse.

Meanwhile, experts remain highly sceptical due to the fantastical nature of the claims — spanning intelligence agencies, corporations, and foreign governments, which ensures courts are unlikely to treat the case seriously.

Nonetheless, the lawsuit has captured public attention, serving as a reminder of the continued influence of conspiracy theories. One journalist noted it is 'more important as a symbol of ongoing radicalisation than as a credible legal action'.

The 'True' President Claim

Chansley's claim stems from QAnon narratives about secret government corruption, hidden truths, and personal destiny.

By asserting the presidency, he positions himself as a spiritual warrior wronged by the government — energising his followers and keeping himself in the public eye despite the implausibility of his claims.

His Appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The lawsuit even made its way into mainstream entertainment. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a comedic sketch featured Chansley responding to questions about the filing.

On the £30 trillion figure, Chansley jokes, 'Dude, that's just an opening figure. I hit him with $40 trillion, they come back with zero, and then we land square in the middle at $25 trillion. Cha‑ching.'

Asked why he is suing Trump, 'Because he's out of his ding‑dong diddly mind. The guy, he's not mentally fit to be president.' Chansley used to be a Trump supporter.

Regarding T‑Mobile, he quipped, 'No girl has called me back once in 15 years... I want my promise ring!'

And on Warner Bros, he said, 'They stole my whole look... Freedom!'

The sketch underscores how Chansley's filing is perceived more as a spectacle than serious litigation.

The Bigger Picture

Chansley's lawsuit is unlikely to succeed legally. It lacks evidence, standing, or a coherent argument. Yet culturally, it highlights the enduring influence of conspiracy‑driven politics during Trump's presidency.

The fact that major outlets cover it and it has been parodied on late‑night television demonstrates that Chansley has evolved from a fringe figure into a phenomenon shaped by both political extremism and popular satire.