Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is among the growing number of political figures criticising President Donald Trump after he shared an AI-generated video depicting himself dropping brown sludge on 'No Kings' protesters.

Clinton took to social media on Sunday, 19 October 2025, posting a screenshot of HuffPost's story about the viral clip. She captioned it: 'He's definitely not mad that seven million Americans came out to protest him yesterday.'

The video, posted over the weekend, shows an AI version of Trump wearing a golden crown as he pilots a fighter jet emblazoned with the words King Trump.

The digital Trump flies over a crowd of protesters before dumping brown sludge on them, all set to Kenny Loggins' 1986 Top Gun anthem Danger Zone.

He's definitely not mad that 7 million Americans came out to protest him yesterday....https://t.co/tmLK8ajfkA pic.twitter.com/vSsJH6CGBa — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 19, 2025

Wider Backlash

Liberal influencer Harry Sisson, who has frequently criticised the president, was among those digitally targeted in the clip. He reacted on X, writing: 'Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping p--- on me from a fighter jet?'

Sisson accused Trump of using AI to mock citizens and questioned why prominent Republicans had failed to condemn the post. He later added sarcastically: 'Feeling good knowing I live rent free in the minds of the president and vice president.'

Feeling good knowing I live rent free in the minds of the president and vice president pic.twitter.com/cAiM1z64vS — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 21, 2025

Even Kenny Loggins, whose music was featured in the background, publicly distanced himself from the video. In a statement on his blog, the singer condemned the unauthorised use of his song and asked that it be removed.

'I can't imagine why anybody would want their music associated with something created for the sole purpose of dividing us,' Loggins wrote. 'It's my hope that we can embrace music as a way to celebrate and unite each and every one of us.'

Progressive group Occupy Democrats also denounced the clip, calling it 'a horrifying and deeply humiliating way for a sitting president to respond to lawful protests'. The group said the imagery insulted the First Amendment rights of millions who marched peacefully to defend the US Constitution.

BREAKING: DISGUSTING! Donald Trump posts AI video of himself flying a fighter jet and DUMPING POOP ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!



In the ultimate pronouncement that "subtlety is dead," Donald Trump responded to the 7 million Americans who marched against him yesterday by posting an AI… pic.twitter.com/Q8sQpobqtC — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 20, 2025

'Not a King'

Despite the backlash, Trump dismissed the controversy, telling Fox News that the protests did not represent the wider public. 'I'm not a king. I work my a-- off to make our country great. That's all it is. I'm not a king at all,' he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump during a press conference on Monday, 20 October, praising his long-standing command of social media and saying the president had always used it to make political points in his own unconventional way.

As debate over the clip continues, critics argue it underscores the growing danger of AI-generated media in politics, especially when used to ridicule opponents or trivialise dissent. Supporters, however, see it as classic Trump — bold, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore.