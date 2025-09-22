South Korea's new president, Lee Jae-myung, has unveiled a bold shift in policy toward North Korea that could reshape decades of diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula.

Breaking with the long-standing doctrine of 'complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation' (CVID), Lee has signalled that his administration will pursue a more pragmatic strategy: a freeze of Pyongyang's nuclear programme as an immediate first step, followed by gradual reductions and, ultimately, full denuclearisation.

A Freeze as a First Step

In an interview with the BBCahead of the United Nations General Assembly, Lee described the freeze as a 'realistic' interim solution that recognises the failures of past negotiations and the escalating dangers of North Korea's weapons development.

He estimated that Pyongyang may be producing '15 to 20 additional nuclear warheads per year', making it critical to halt expansion even if dismantlement remains a distant goal.

Under Lee's plan, North Korea would first agree to suspend further production and testing of nuclear weapons. In return, Seoul and its international partners would offer phased economic incentives, including limited sanctions relief and aid. Later stages would focus on reducing stockpiles and securing a verified dismantlement process.

'This is not about abandoning the ultimate goal of denuclearisation,' Lee said. 'It is about stopping the clock and creating space for diplomacy to succeed.'

Responding to Past Failures

The policy marks a direct response to the stalemates that have plagued previous administrations in both Seoul and Washington.

For years, US and South Korean leaders have demanded complete and rapid denuclearisation, only to watch Pyongyang expand its arsenal and develop more advanced delivery systems.

North Korea has tested a variety of missiles in recent years, including the Hwasong-16B, which analysts assess as a hypersonic-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile. Such systems complicate regional defence planning and increase pressure for new diplomatic approaches.

Kim Jong Un's Position

Lee's proposal comes at a time when Kim Jong Un has offered carefully calibrated signals of openness to dialogue.

Earlier this year, Kim told North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly that he has 'fond memories' of his past meetings with former US President Donald Trump.

However, he dismissed the idea of complete denuclearisation as 'absurd' and said talks could only resume if Washington abandoned that demand.

Kim's comments reflect a consistent North Korean position: the regime will not give up its nuclear deterrent but may accept negotiations that freeze or limit further development in exchange for economic relief.

The US Factor

Lee's recalibration also revives questions about the role of the United States. While Trump personally embraced leader-to-leader diplomacy with Kim during his first term, his administration never formally abandoned the denuclearisation goal.

Today, Washington continues to describe CVID as its official policy, though some officials and analysts privately acknowledge that a freeze may be the only achievable near-term step.

A freeze could buy time for more comprehensive agreements and prevent the nuclear threat from worsening. Yet critics warn that it could also legitimise North Korea as a de facto nuclear power and make denuclearisation less likely in the long run.

Cautious Optimism and Skepticism

The reaction to Lee's proposal has been mixed. Supporters argue that the policy is rooted in realism, acknowledging the futility of pursuing unattainable goals while Pyongyang advances its arsenal. They say a freeze could stabilise the situation, reduce risks of miscalculation, and create a platform for sustained diplomacy.

Sceptics, however, fear that North Korea will pocket economic concessions without honouring its commitments. They also highlight the difficulty of verifying a complete freeze in a country with a long record of concealing nuclear activities. 'Verification will be the toughest part,' one regional expert noted, pointing to past instances where international inspectors were denied access to suspected sites.

A Turning Point in Policy

Despite the uncertainty, Lee's approach represents the most significant change in South Korea's North Korea strategy in years.

By prioritising a freeze as a tactical victory, Seoul aims to halt Pyongyang's momentum and avoid the dangerous escalation of a nuclear arms race in the region.

Whether the plan succeeds will depend on several factors: Pyongyang's willingness to negotiate in good faith, Washington's readiness to accept a freeze as a stepping stone rather than a failure, and the international community's capacity to enforce verification.

For now, the shift has injected a sense of cautious optimism into a stalemated process. After decades of frustration, Lee Jae-myung is betting that realism, not rhetoric, offers the best hope of edging toward peace on the Korean Peninsula.