Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, clad in all-black with black angles wings, sing "Don't Call Me Angel" for forthcoming Charlie's Angels reboot. Grande has co-executive produced the soundtrack for the film.

The Hannah-Lux-Davis directed clip starts with Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey posing in a variety of Victoria's Secret-style angel wings. Grande takes the lead by singing: "Boy, don't call me angel/You ain't got me right." A preview of the track was seen in one of the first trailers of the film.

The 26-year-old is seen sporting her signature ponytail and is followed by Cyrus, who sings to a guy tied up in a boxing ring: "I make my own money/And I write my own checks. So say my name with a little respect."

Later in the video, Del Rey hums a whispery: "You can't get me off your mind/I appreciate the way you want me, I ain't gonna lie."

The video ends with a small cameo of Elizabeth Banks, telling the 'angels' devouring delicacies- "this is not our house. Time to get back to work". It has raked up around two million views on YouTube, within four hours of its release.

This is the first time the trio has collaborated with each other on an original song. However, Grande and Cyrus came together a couple of times to perform a cover of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over". As far as Del Rey is considered, she was recently spotted singing Grande's "Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored" for BBC, reports Rolling Stone.

A couple of days before the release of the video, Grande and Cyrus shared its teaser on Twitter and made it a point to keep angel emojis in their captions.

The action comedy film directed by Elizabeth Banks is the third installment in the "Charlie's Angels" film series. Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the titular angels, the movie is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 15 this year.