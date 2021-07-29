Self-development is defined as investing in activities that develop a person's potential and capabilities to enhance their quality of life. Whether it be in a personal, professional, or educational application, working on self-development makes us become better versions of ourselves. Dr. Ary Krau & Dr. Constantino Mendieta are stellar examples of what awaits a person when they embrace self-development with both hands.

Dr. Ary Krau, a renowned plastic surgeon, is well aware that we only use a small percentage of our brains in our day-to-day activities. Therefore, he believes it is imperative to make more use of our capabilities. He advises entrepreneurs to launch a business centered around what they love because otherwise, they will be destined for failure. "Be aware of what you want to do and prepared to spend 12+ hours a day doing it," says Dr. Krau. "It is also beneficial to learn as many skills as possible not only to help you within your industry but also for overall self-development."

Dr. Constantino Mendieta, another respected plastic surgeon, taught himself social media skills to expand his practice. By focusing on self-development to maximize the potential of digital marketing, Dr. Mendieta has learned how to use this powerful tool to boost his business. Instead of running social media campaigns himself, Dr. Constantino Mendieta employs a full-time social media manager to post engaging content from his account while responding to comments and suggestions. By improving his understanding of the power of social media, Dr. Mendieta has seen exponential growth in his practice.

Although these two men have the same goal, their approaches and means of achieving it are different. Dr. Krau sees self-development as a lifelong process that requires continually honing your skills. Dr. Mendieta has chosen to learn about the realm of digital marketing and leverage its potential to stand out from his competition. Whether it be through learning new skills or capitalizing on new technologies, these doctors have a similar success formula: make the most of your opportunities by learning everything you can.