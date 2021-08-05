The journey of a med student involves some of the most challenging training possible, where you often have the lives of others in your hands as you learn. However, that is only the beginning, and the challenges intensify once you become fully certified. We reached out to Dr. Gregory (Crichlow) and Dr. Bobbi (Peterson) to find out how to build a successful career in the medical field. Dr. Gregory is the founder of Avant Blue, a Barbados-based clinic that attracts patients from all over the world to avail of a wide range of cosmetic surgeries. Dr. Bobbi is the founder of Aces Braces, a popular Brooklyn-based orthodontic office. She has helped to enrich the local community through her volunteer work, which includes educating local children about oral health. Here, Dr. Gregory and Dr. Bobbi share the three most important things to remember when building a career within the medical field.

Find a mentor

Both Dr. Gregory and Dr. Bobbi agree that finding a mentor within your chosen field will give you invaluable support as you build your career. Dr. Bobby advises researching who the leading names within your industry are and reaching out to them. According to Dr. Gregory, connecting with the experts of your industry is now easier than ever before, thanks to social media, which offers endless networking opportunities.

Know your industry

Dr. Bobbi shares that having a growth mindset as a medical professional is essential to your success. She explains that this entails being constantly open to new learning opportunities, no matter when you completed your training. Dr. Gregory agrees with this insight and adds that staying up-to-date on the latest trends and innovations within your industry will help you both reach and remain at the top of your field.

Advocate for your patients' best interests

One of the most crucial things to keep in mind when building a medical career, according to both Dr. Gregory and Dr. Bobbi, is keeping your patients' best interests in mind. Dr. Gregory explains that this means doing more than just treating your patients; it means advocating for their welfare and supporting them in their journey to recovery. Dr. Bobbi adds that you can excel as a medical practitioner only if you are focused on and dedicated to providing your patients with the best care possible.

Building a career in such a competitive and challenging industry as the medical field can feel overwhelming at times. However, Dr. Gregory and Dr. Bobbi believe that with dedication, determination, and the right attitude, a successful and rewarding career in medicine is not beyond your reach.