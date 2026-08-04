Stephen Curry to the Boston Celtics remains pure fan fantasy as the Golden State Warriors stay committed to keeping their franchise cornerstone for at least another season. Speculation linking the four-time NBA champion to a move east has dominated social media this week but rests on no concrete developments.

Origins of the Trade Buzz

The chatter began with a Sports Illustrated column from Celtics reporter John Karalis published late last month. He floated the idea that president of basketball operations Brad Stevens would contact the Warriors if Curry ever became available following some reports of mild frustration in Golden State.

Karalis proposed a package involving Paul George, Sam Hauser and two first-round draft picks acquired from Philadelphia in the Jaylen Brown deal.

The piece was clearly framed as opinion rather than hard reporting, yet it spread rapidly after social media accounts omitted the key conditional wording. Karalis later clarified the position on social media, stating 'I did not report that the Celtics made an offer to the Warriors'.

There is no evidence of any call having been made by Stevens or his staff. The original suggestion simply noted Boston would be interested should an opportunity arise, hardly a surprise given Curry's status.

Warriors Insiders Shut Down Speculation

Multiple league sources have dismissed any prospect of a deal materialising this summer or beyond. ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel stated 'Stephen Curry won't be traded by the Warriors and he isn't prepared to ask for a trade'.

Seems like we’ll be saying this a lot this offseason:



Stephen Curry won’t be traded by the Warriors and he isn’t prepared to ask for a trade. https://t.co/Wi6IpEUClq — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 2, 2026

ESPN's Anthony Slater has indicated mutual interest in a contract extension once Curry becomes eligible later this month. The two-year deal could reach $136.7 million (£101.8 million). Curry is entering the final year of his current contract at $62.6 million (£46.6 million).

Warriors ownership under Joe Lacob has shown no appetite for moving the 38-year-old, who continues to post strong numbers including 26.6 points per game last season.

Read more Stephen Curry Trade Rumours: Golden State Warriors Star Eligible for Extension on 29 August Stephen Curry Trade Rumours: Golden State Warriors Star Eligible for Extension on 29 August

The organisation views him as central to any remaining title window and has not explored alternatives. Reports of ownership preparing for a post-Curry era have fuelled online chatter but stop well short of active shopping.

Roster Continuity Points to Another Year

Golden State has prioritised keeping its core intact through a series of low-key moves this off-season after missing out on bigger targets. Draymond Green agreed a one-year return worth around $27.7 million (£20.6 million) while De'Anthony Melton re-signed on a two-year deal.

Head coach Steve Kerr remains in place after committing to stay alongside Curry. These decisions undercut any notion of a post-Curry rebuild starting immediately. Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard had noted owner Joe Lacob looking ahead to future roster construction, yet that assessment has not translated into action on the star guard himself.

Boston fans, still adjusting after the Jaylen Brown departure for Paul George and picks, seized on the hypothetical with understandable enthusiasm but little foundation in actual negotiations or interest from the Bay Area side.

Curry remains a Warrior and both sides appear set to discuss extending that partnership in the coming weeks, with the 2026-27 season now the immediate focus for a side seeking to rediscover its competitive edge in the Western Conference.