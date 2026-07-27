Stephen Curry faces a pivotal career juncture as the Golden State Warriors superstar becomes eligible for a lucrative contract extension on 29 August.

With just one year and $62 million remaining on his current deal, league insiders suggest that the upcoming deadline could dictate whether the iconic franchise icon eventually seeks a trade away from the Bay Area.

Following a turbulent offseason defined by LeBron James choosing the Philadelphia 76ers, front offices across the National Basketball Association are addressing their own unresolved roster challenges.

Golden State enters the new campaign with a fragile squad recovering from significant injuries, fueling intense speculation over whether management prioritises a post-Curry rebuilding phase or immediate contention.

As rival executives monitor the unfolding situation closely, the absence of an extension agreement by late August risks triggering widespread uncertainty across the league regarding Curry's long-term future in San Francisco.

Stephen Curry Extension Puts Warriors Under the Microscope

The Warriors enter next season with a roster that, on paper, could still sneak into the Western Conference playoff picture if healthy. The problem is that they are not healthy now and may not be reliably healthy at any point.

Kristaps Porziņģis, their starting centre, has a long injury history, and Butler is not expected back until around Christmas at the earliest after ACL surgery. Moody faces a long rehabilitation of his own. That brittle outlook has fuelled criticism of Golden State's front office for refusing to cash in their three tradeable first-round picks this summer.

The charge, bluntly put by rival executives and commentators, is that the organisation prioritised the 'post-Curry' future over maximising Curry's remaining prime seasons.

Whether Curry shares that view is the looming question. At 38, he is still one of the league's most devastating offensive players, but he can walk as a free agent next summer if no extension is agreed. Reports that while there is no firm indication he is unhappy, the absence of a new deal by the end of August will inevitably be read around the league as a warning sign.

Privately, some team executives believe there is at least a 'longshot but not unrealistic' scenario in which Curry eventually asks out of Golden State if he feels the club is no longer serious about contending. Nothing is confirmed yet and any trade talk remains speculation.

Even so, front offices are gaming out possibilities. Curry has previously spoken about finishing his career in his hometown of Charlotte, and the Hornets, now seen as a rising Eastern Conference side after their own flurry of trades, are already being floated as a hypothetical destination. Other mooted fits include the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, though assembling a package that satisfies both Golden State and Curry's own preferences would be extremely difficult.

And then there is the wild-card option of a late-career partnership with James in Philadelphia, an idea floated almost tongue-in-cheek in league circles but one that will not entirely disappear as long as Curry's future remains unresolved.

NBA Trade Rumours Swirl Around Stephen Curry and Beyond

Curry is far from the only All-Star calibre player sitting awkwardly in the trade rumour mill. Reporting sketches a market in which ageing stars, bloated contracts and a punitive luxury-tax system are colliding.

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The Nuggets, for instance, are staring at an eye-watering $231 million luxury-tax bill on top of a $246 million payroll if they match Oklahoma City's two-year, $12 million offer sheet for Spencer Jones and hand restricted free agent Peyton Watson a deal starting around $23 million. ESPN's Bobby Marks notes that Denver are widely expected to explore trades, with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon at least theoretically movable, though there is little appetite inside the organisation to break up a recent champion.

On the other end of the financial spectrum sit the Chicago Bulls. With an open roster spot, a room exception worth more than $9 million and roughly $37 million of breathing space below the tax threshold, they are quietly positioning themselves as a release valve for contenders needing to dump salary, even as they talk up their own play-off ambitions built around Norman Powell, Nic Claxton and eye-catching rookie Caleb Wilson.

Younger names are also jostling for position on the rumour list. Moses Moody, still technically a key part of Golden State's rotation, admitted he is 'curious' about his own future, having seen the Warriors hold him out of trade talks only for him to go down with a serious knee injury. Around the league, Trey Murphy in New Orleans, Jalen Duren in Detroit and Peyton Watson in Denver are all viewed as possible swing pieces if negotiations finally loosen.

In the East, potential sign-and-trade candidate Jonathan Kuminga remains in limbo with Atlanta, with the Hawks willing to act as a facilitator but reluctant to absorb more long-term money from main suitors such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs themselves are juggling their approach to the league's new 'second apron' spending restrictions, which could make rotation players like Max Strus and Dennis Schröder expendable.

Across the West, much of the chatter involves players whose contracts no longer match their teams' timelines. The Dallas Mavericks are said to be open to offers for Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington and even Klay Thompson, while the San Antonio Spurs listen on Keldon Johnson as they pivot further towards youth. The Portland Trail Blazers, having acquired Ja Morant in a headline-grabbing deal with Memphis, face a decision on veteran guard Jrue Holiday sooner rather than later.

Set against that shifting backdrop, the uncertainty around Curry carries a different kind of weight. This is not simply another expensive veteran on an awkward contract.

Curry is the defining player in Warriors history, the cornerstone of four titles and the face of a modern shooting revolution. Whether he quietly signs an extension on 29 August or lets the deadline slide will tell teams a great deal about how bold they dare to be in their own long-term planning. If he stays without complaint, this summer's rumour cycle will be written off as noise. If he hesitates, the entire league will lean in and listen a little harder.