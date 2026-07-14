The speculation over LeBron James' NBA future has taken another twist. This time, the focus is on his eldest son, Bronny James.

Reports suggest the Cleveland Cavaliers could be keeping a roster spot available in case an opportunity arises to acquire Bronny from the Los Angeles Lakers, potentially strengthening their chances of bringing LeBron back to Ohio.

The idea has gathered momentum following recent comments from NBA insiders. While no deal is believed to be imminent, the theory centres on LeBron's long-stated desire to play alongside his son before ending his legendary career.

'One conspiracy theory making the rounds: [the Cavs] want to make sure that they have open roster spots to be able to trade for the Lakers' Bronny James in the event that they are able to welcome Dad back as a free agent signee,' NBA reporter Jake Fischer said.

Cavs Keep Options Open as Bronny Remains Under Lakers contract

The Athletic's Joe Vardon echoed almost the same report. According to Vardon, Cleveland still has flexibility within its roster planning which makes having both LeBron and Bronny viable.

'A roster spot remains open [on the Cavs], potentially for Bronny James,' Vardon wrote. 'On Tuesday [Donovan] Mitchell and the Cavs agreed on a four-year, $273 million (£204 million) contract extension that could keep him on the shores of Lake Erie through the 2031 season. Mitchell signing such a deal will not impact the salary cap for this coming season, so it wouldn't impact Cleveland's attempt to sign LeBron.'

Cleveland's financial flexibility has become a major talking point. Mitchell's extension does not immediately reduce the Cavaliers' room to pursue additional moves, leaving the organisation in a position to react should LeBron become available.

However, Bronny remains under a guaranteed NBA contract with the Lakers. This means any move would require the Lakers' cooperation through a trade rather than a straightforward free-agent signing.

Bronny appeared in 42 games last season. His numbers did not light up the box scores, having averaged only 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per game. Nevertheless, he remains a valuable asset given he's the son of arguably the greatest player of all time.

Several Contenders Remain In The Frame as LeBron Weighs His Future

While Cleveland continues to generate the strongest rumours, it is far from the only team linked with LeBron. The Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers have all featured in recent speculation, largely because of their competitive ambitions and ability to offer veteran stars a chance to contend for another championship.

There has also been occasional discussion about James potentially joining the New York Knicks, although no concrete negotiations have been reported.

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For now, though, there appears to be little urgency from James himself. Multiple reports indicate he is taking his time before making any long-term decisions about his future.

Instead, the NBA's all-time leading scorer has been enjoying the off-season with his family and spending time on the golf course, while the league continues to speculate over where the final chapter of his remarkable career will unfold.