Stephen Curry's future with the Golden State Warriors has become the subject of fresh NBA trade rumours after a basketball analyst suggested the four-time NBA champion should avoid signing a new contract extension this summer.

Although there is no indication that Curry has requested a trade or plans to leave the franchise, the proposal has reignited speculation over whether the Warriors are doing enough to maximise the final years of one of the league's greatest players.

With Curry eligible to sign a two-year extension from 29 August, his next contract decision could become one of the biggest storylines of the NBA off-season.

Curry's Contract Extension Under the Spotlight

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Curry is entering the final guaranteed season of his current deal, which will pay him $62.6 million (around £47 million) for the 2026-27 campaign. Under NBA rules, the two-time Most Valuable Player becomes eligible to negotiate a two-year contract extension with Golden State later this summer.

However, some analysts believe delaying that extension could give Curry greater leverage over the Warriors' front office. The argument is that withholding a new deal would increase pressure on the organisation to improve the roster rather than continue protecting future first-round draft picks.

The discussion follows another quiet off-season for Golden State after the team reportedly missed out on pursuing LeBron James and has yet to make a blockbuster move capable of transforming its championship prospects.

Warriors Face Questions Over Their Win-Now Strategy

The latest Stephen Curry trade rumours have also renewed scrutiny over the Warriors' long-term approach to team building.

Golden State has largely resisted sacrificing significant future draft assets in recent seasons, instead attempting to remain competitive while preserving flexibility for the post-Curry era. Critics argue that strategy has left the franchise short of the elite supporting cast required to compete consistently for another NBA title.

The debate has intensified amid uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Butler's availability. If Butler misses an extended period, Curry could once again shoulder much of the offensive workload despite approaching his 39th birthday during the upcoming season.

Many observers believe the Warriors have spent several years waiting for the ideal trade opportunity while Curry has continued to perform at an All-NBA level.

Stephen Curry to Sixers Trade Rumours Emerge

The Philadelphia 76ers have quickly become the team most frequently linked with Stephen Curry after completing their blockbuster move for LeBron James earlier this off-season.

With James now joining forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, speculation has intensified over whether Philadelphia could pursue another superstar if Curry's contract situation in Golden State becomes uncertain.

The idea of reuniting two of the NBA's biggest names on a title contender has fuelled discussion across social media and among NBA commentators.

The latest debate gained further traction after an analyst suggested Curry should refrain from signing a contract extension with the Warriors, a move that could increase pressure on the franchise to improve its roster.

That proposal has prompted fans to identify potential destinations should Golden State fail to convince its franchise icon that it remains committed to competing for another championship.

While the Sixers have emerged as the most talked-about hypothetical landing spot following James' arrival, any link between Curry and Philadelphia remains speculative, with the current discussion driven by contract leverage rather than any reported negotiations.