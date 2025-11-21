San Francisco is mourning the death of the most beloved bodega cat, KitKat, after a Waymo robotaxi struck the 9-year-old neighbourhood cat. KitKat's death has now sparked debate about whether driverless taxis are safe or not.

KitKat Hit By Waymo Robotaxi

KitKat, the beloved free-ranging cat of 16th Street and the resident mascot of Randa's Market, was hit by a Waymo driverless taxi on 27 October.

He was struck just outside Randa's Market. KitKat was affectionately called by the neighbours as the 'Mayor of 16th Street,' and many describe him as a 'familiar comfort' who visits and patrols the street.

On the night of KitKat's death, a robotaxi stopped to pick up a passenger. As the car pulled away, the cat darted under it and was fatally injured. A bartender from a nearby bar who witnessed the incident rushed him to a veterinary hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The free-ranging cat wandered the sidewalk outside Randa's Market for years, serving as its unofficial greeter and bringing joy to the community. His absence leaves a noticeable void for neighbours who cherished his presence on their daily walks.

'He was a special cat,' said Mike Zeidan, owner of Randa's Market

Zeidan remembered KitKat as someone who was truly loved by everyone. 'He was the neighborhood cat. He was really, truly loved by everyone. He loved everyone,' Zeidan said.

The news of KitKat's tragic death broke the hearts of San Franciscans. A memorial outside the shop to commemorate him was overflowing with brilliant marigolds, colourful handwritten notes, candles, treats, and cat toys under his large portrait adorned with a crown.

'You can tell by the love and support he's getting from the community that he was amazing,' his voice on the interview was breaking.

A report from CNN said that Waymo confirmed the accident. Waymo also donated to an animal rights group to honour KitKat.

Waymo also released a statement acknowledging it, 'We reviewed this, and while our vehicle was stopped to pick up passengers, a nearby cat darted under our vehicle as it was pulling away. We send our deepest sympathies to the cat's owner and the community who knew and loved him, and we will be making a donation to a local animal rights organization in his honor.

Meanwhile, a 311 complaint was filed against Waymo. The filing alleged that the Robotaxi 'did not slow down, swerve, or attempt to avoid the cat.'

One of the complaints read, '[Waymos] should not be on the street if they can't spot small animals in the dark.'

Bystanders also said that they heard yelling while trying to pull the cat under the vehicle, 'Some folks on the sidewalk started yelling and grabbed the cat right out from under where the Waymo swerved from,' Jeff Klein said.

Incident Sparked Debate on Robotaxi Safety

This incident has sparked debate over the safety of driverless taxis. Two doors down to Randa's Market, Amy Rothbauer, who is a bartender, shared that in every shift she had, KitKat would always stop by.

For Rothbauer, his death was hard to accept, especially since there's no one to take the responsibility, she said, 'If a driver had killed him, at least there'd be a person to talk to about it.'

Meanwhile, District 9 Supervisor, Jackie Fielder, said, 'We never asked for this technology to be on our roads, and we were never a part of the conversations. It raised bigger questions about whether big tech companies should be able to deploy technology in our neighborhoods without our consent.'

She also called for a complete overhaul of robotaxi regulations—asking the state to let counties vote on whether autonomous vehicles should operate in their community.

Fielder pointed out that the current regulation only sits at the state level, which leaves a gap for local oversight. In addition, a similar bill failed to pass in 2024.

She said that there's a 'vacuum' to hold accountability, '[constituents are] feeling heartbroken and upset, and nowhere to direct their desire for justice and accountability.'

Similar to Rothbauer's sentiments, Fielder said, 'If it were a human driver—a human driver could've held accountable.'

In California, 888 collisions involving autonomous vehicles have been reported since 2014. Other companies, including Waymo, were under investigation in 2024 due to the 'erratic behavior' and traffic violations of their robotaxis.

Waymo has now recalled over 1,200 robotaxis for software updates.

Netizens are also heartbroken over the loss of KitKat, remembering him as the 'best city bodega cat anyone could ever ask for.' Some are saying that 16th Street will never be the same without KitKat.