This café in Westfield London will make you sign a waiver before you dine — not because the food is dangerous, but because your heart might just skip a beat from interacting with something deadly cute — cats.

Java Whiskers, a cat café in London, 'offers a unique, relaxing experience supporting the well-being of both cats and humans.'

After content creator 'Life at Gully' shared a video of his visit — showing the moment he signed the waiver — people grew curious about why it was required. Here's the reason.

Java Whiskers Café Waiver

Java Whiskers blends a love for coffee with a compassion for cats. It is London's first cat café to have a Kitten Lounge—a separate area where kittens can play. More than just a cosy spot to unwind, it serves as a foster home for rescue cats, offering them safety, affection, and a second chance at life.

Guests can relax over coffee and pastries while spending time with the café's resident cats — all of whom are looking for their forever homes. Through this unique setup, Java Whiskers promotes mental well-being for visitors while helping homeless cats find loving families.

It's not just a café — it's a mission-driven space where every cup you sip supports a cause: giving every cat the chance to be loved and adopted.

Before entering, guests are asked to sign a lighthearted 'Animal Adventures Disclaimer' — a safety waiver designed to protect both people and pets. It reminds visitors that while the cats are friendly, they're still animals who may occasionally scratch, nibble, or play a little too enthusiastically.

The waiver also mentions 'Property Pawtection', since curious cats might fancy guests' shoelaces and includes a standard release of liability.

Ultimately, the waiver ensures a fun, safe, and respectful environment for everyone, allowing guests to enjoy the company of rescue cats while supporting the café's mission to provide them with love and the forever homes they deserve.

When 'Life at Gully' saw the waiver, he joked, 'When the cat scratches you, they can't sue them. I'm not even worried about that.'

He also noticed the café's house rules, particularly that guests are not allowed to pick up the cats from the floor. When he asked the staff why, they replied, 'You can't pick up the cat, but if it goes up to your lap, it's okay.'

In the comments, one user asked why the rule exists, and another explained, 'A lot hate it. I have three, and they detest being picked up.'

Java Whiskers Café Advocacy

Viewers of 'Life at Gully's' video were delighted by the café's mission. One commenter wrote, 'It's a lovely way to socialise and help rescues rehome.'

@javawhiskersuk Who would you choose? 🐈 These are some of the cats waiting to be adopted at our White City cat café 📍 We know it’s almost impossible to choose just one as they’re all so adorable 🥹 Book a visit to meet them! Link in bio #cattok #adoptdontshop #rescuecat #catlover #catadoption ♬ Watchin - Nicholas Creus

Another shared their personal experience, saying, 'I've been here, I can't praise it enough. The cats are very happy and cared for. You see them in a comfortable setting and get to socialise with them.'

However, some expressed concern about the cats' well-being. 'It's nice, but I'm worried they get a bit overwhelmed,' one viewer noted, to which the creator replied, 'Yeah, I did think that. It must be a lot all day, you would think, bless them.'

While Java Whiskers' website doesn't go into detail about how the cats are specifically cared for, the café states that it 'wishes to do good in the world.'

They also add, 'The number of homeless cats is growing exponentially. Seeing reports of the positive effect felines have on mental health, we saw an opportunity to create a win-win for both cats and humans.'

Patrons also left glowing reviews about the environment, with one saying, 'I loved this cat café, the cats and kittens had amazing spaces to roam, hide, and play, and lots of care is given to them.'

To date, the café has successfully rehomed 857 cats, continuing its mission to pair rescue cats with loving forever homes.