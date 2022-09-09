Authorities have declared a drought for the whole of Wales despite the country witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said in a statement that the recent rainfall was not enough to make up for the deficit created by the prolonged dry weather. NRW has urged businesses and public establishments to use water judiciously. The move comes as Wales witnesses the first country-wide drought in 16 years.

The water levels in the Wye, Usk, Dee and Upper rivers remain very low, according to NRW. The low water levels are not only affecting humans but wildlife as well. The period between March and August has been the third driest since 1865, despite the country experiencing 56% of its average rainfall during that time.

The NRW says that it will take much more time for groundwater levels to go back to normal. This summer has been the eighth warmest in Wales since 1884, according to the Met Office.

"Rainfall experienced across the country over recent weeks has not been anywhere near enough to replenish rivers, groundwater, or reservoirs to normal levels," said Natalie Hall, sustainable water manager at NRW.

"We will need to see sustained or above-average rainfall over the coming weeks and months to see any tangible difference. If we don't see that rainfall, we can expect many areas to remain in drought," she added.

The government agency also emphasised that the country now needs to adapt to the environmental impacts of climate change. It added that the agency expects such events to occur more frequently and that they will be taking measures keeping that in mind.

"While essential water supplies remain safe, the public and businesses across Wales are being urged to use water wisely and manage this precious resource at this time," urges Hall.

Meanwhile, Public Health Wales has even suggested that people should now start to take showers rather than baths to save water, per a report in The Independent.