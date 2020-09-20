Duchess Kate's brother James Middleton caused a stir on Friday when he posted a sexy photo of his fiancée Alizee Thevenet in a bikini as they walked their pet dogs.

James Middleton took to his Instagram and shared a picture where his French fiancée can be seen facing away from the camera, and donning a string bikini by Pink House Mustique. She wears a pair of Hunter boots, while her long locks fall loosely over her shoulders.

"When you think it's nearly autumn, but September throws you a heatwave," James captioned the picture of Alizee Thevenet walking their dogs.

"Wowaeeeee!" wrote one.

"This is unreal," added another, with a third saying: "Best shot ever."

James and Alizee were spotted house hunting in London earlier last week near Kate and James's sister Pippa Middleton's home. Though both his sisters live in palatial homes, he and his fiancée appear to be looking for a modest marital home.

The 33-year-old was seen with a brochure for a one-bedroom home in south-west London. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the couple seemingly had their eyes set on a property close to Pippa's £17 million home. The property is priced at £895,000.

The couple's house hunt comes after James revealed that they have had to postpone their wedding twice this year due to COVID-19. He paid tribute to Alizeein a sweet Instagram post, to mark one-year of his proposal. Sharing a series of incredible photographs of their recent trip to Italy, James wrote: "It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me... what a year it's been!

"Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter, launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us.

"We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the sea, lots of and now ready to face the world again- thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience."