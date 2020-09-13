Duchess Kate's brother James Middleton and his fiancée Alizée Thevenet have reportedly been house hunting near Pippa Middleton's home in London. It appears that the couple are all set to move out from his parents Michael and Carole Middleton's home in Berkshire.

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton and his French fiancée Alizée Thevenet were spotted house hunting in London on Friday, Daily Mail reports. Since the time of the coronavirus lockdown, the couple has been staying at his parents' Berkshire home. Though his sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton live in palatial homes, the 33-year-old and Alizée appear to be looking for a modest property as their marital home.

James was pictured with a brochure for a one-bedroom home in south-west London. In the photographs obtained by the above outlet, the couple seemingly have their eyes set on a property close to Pippa's £17million home. The property is priced at £895,000.

The one-bedroom property boasts its own terrace and three garages (a rarity for central London). Apart from this, the exterior of the house looks run-down with the need for some sprucing up.

The couple were dressed casually for the house hunt with James opting for a dark blue jeans and a navy t-shirt, while Alizée wore a knitted white top and blue bootcut jeans. Both of them were seen wearing face masks as Alizée held a coffee takeaway in her hand.

James and Alizée's house hunt comes after the former revealed that they have had to postpone their wedding twice in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple celebrated one-year of their proposal and for the occasion, James took to Instagram and shared a sweet post for his fiancée.

"It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me... what a year it's been! Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dog emoji], launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us," James wrote.

"We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the sea, lots of and now ready to face the world again- thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience," he added.