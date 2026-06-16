Donald Trump has used fresh claims of fraud in California's 2026 primary to attack the state's election process, even as federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said they have opened multiple election fraud investigations and sent a prosecutor to observe ballot counting.

The President's remarks, made in a televised NBC interview and repeated later in Wisconsin, have put the California election fraud row at the centre of a growing Republican argument about the midterms, though no public evidence has been produced to back his claims.

Election Fraud Claims Reignite Trump's Old Playbook

The news came after Trump used a June 7 appearance on NBC's Meet the Press to suggest California's primary had been manipulated, pointing to the slow pace of ballot counting and the way some Republican candidates slipped as mail-in votes were processed.

When host Kristen Welker asked what evidence he had, Trump replied, 'All I have to do is look.' That was not evidence, and the exchange landed exactly as the question deserved.

It can be recalled that California counts ballots slowly because a large share of votes arrive by mail, are verified and then added in batches over several days.

That process has long irritated Trump and his allies, but irritation is not proof, and the recent claims have been treated that way by officials pushing back against them.

Donald Trump stormed out of an interview after he was challenged about his claims of election fraud in the California primaries.



The US president clashed with Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press, saying the journalist must be “crooked or stupid” as he became visibly… pic.twitter.com/5VUmRTsyI0 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 7, 2026

By the time the row spilled over into a political roundtable in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Trump was calling California 'a crooked state,' a line that fits his familiar habit of turning administrative delay into political conspiracy.

What makes this version of the story more combustible is the federal response. On Friday, the Los Angeles US attorney's office said it had opened 'multiple election fraud investigations' and sent a prosecutor to the county's vote-counting centre.

President Donald Trump said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that California’s pace of ballot counting is proof of cheating. That’s Pants on Fire.https://t.co/ute4kUiYAG — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) June 9, 2026

Bill Essayli, the first assistant US attorney in Los Angeles, later said his office was working with the FBI and asked witnesses to come forward, while making clear he did not want rumours or second-hand claims. That is a serious move, but it does not in itself validate Trump's allegations. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Trump And The Midterm Fight

Trump and other Republicans are already looking towards the 2026 midterms, and Democrats have every reason to believe the White House is trying to lay the groundwork for a familiar argument if results start moving against the president's side.

Jim Kessler of Third Way said Trump was 'playing the election-fraud card' because 'he knows he is going to get walloped in the midterms,' a blunt assessment that cuts to the politics behind the rhetoric. It may be partisan, but it is not hard to see why people are saying it.

California's slow count has also been feeding a smaller, stranger controversy. A misreading of vote data in the Los Angeles mayoral race briefly fuelled claims that one candidate had received zero votes in an update, a claim Essayli publicly rejected, saying each candidate received votes in every update.

The whole row has been built on a shaky mix of delayed returns, online chatter and political opportunism. In other words, a very modern mess.

Stephen Richer, the former Maricopa County recorder, dismissed the allegations outright and warned that the real danger is institutional tolerance for election denialism. Some of the officials who pushed back hardest against false claims in 2020 are no longer in place, leaving fewer obvious guardrails if similar arguments resurface this year.

The absence of those voices does not prove fraud. It does, however, make the whole thing feel a bit mad, because the country has already lived through this movie once.

Trump's interview with Welker turned ugly when she kept pressing him on evidence. He accused her network of being 'crooked,' called the elections 'rigged' and eventually tore off his microphone before walking off the set.

It was classic Trump, equal parts grievance and theatre, but the larger question is more sobering. If federal prosecutors are now opening investigations while the President is publicly declaring the count rotten, where does that leave confidence in the result when the ballots are still being sorted?

The answer, for now, is that California is still counting, the federal inquiries are still unfolding and the political noise is already deafening.