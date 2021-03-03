Cole Sprouse and his new girlfriend, Ari Fournier, took in the sights and sounds of Vancouver over the weekend hand-in-hand.

The couple was photographed walking in the Canadian city where the former Disney star films the hit CW series "Riverdale." Both looked chic and comfortable in their outfits with the 28-year-old actor dressed up in a white collared shirt underneath a sweater and gray coat.

Meanwhile, his model girlfriend kept it casual in sneakers, sweatpants, black turtleneck, and leather trenchcoat. Photos from Page Six showed the pair holding hands at one point, and Fournier also linked arms with her boyfriend. The "Five Feet Apart" star was also seen puffing on a cigarette during the stroll.

According to the publication, the new couple grabbed brunch in Vancouver's historic Gastown neighborhood before they continued with their tour around the area. Sprouse is currently in Canada to film season 5 of "Riverdale," where he reprises his role as Jughead.

The "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" alum has been linked to Fournier following his split from girlfriend and "Riverdale" co-star Lili Reinhart. He was also rumoured to have dated model Reina Silva after they were spotted kissing in Vancouver in October last year.

Reinhart, who reprises her role as Betty Cooper in "Riverdale," dated Sprouse on and off from 2017 until March 2020. They did not confirm that they have split up until August 2020.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," the actor wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Reinhart.

Post the breakup, Sprouse said he wishes "nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward" for his ex-girlfriend.

In the same month, Reinhart admitted in an interview that working following her breakup with Sprouse was "f**king rough." The "Hustlers" actress said there was just no way to avoid the heartache. Instead of turning to alcohol, sex, or drugs to cope with the emotion, she said she "took the road less traveled and just dealt" with it.