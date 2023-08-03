In a world dominated by fast fashion and excessive markups, Oliver Cabell stands out as a beacon of sustainability, luxury and fair pricing. With their handcrafted footwear, they have revolutionised the way we perceive and purchase luxury sneakers. Among their standout creations is the Women's Vegan 581, a retro-inspired sneaker that embodies the brand's commitment to ethical practices and environmental responsibility.

Oliver Cabell is a brand that embraces the art of craftsmanship while challenging the conventional norms of luxury footwear. The brand's philosophy revolves around creating premium shoes using traditional techniques, top-quality materials and transparent pricing. The company's commitment to sustainable production and fair pricing has earned them a loyal following of conscious consumers worldwide.

Crafting Perfection: The Power of Premium Full-Grain Leather

Leather has long been the backbone of Oliver Cabell's footwear, and their dedication to sourcing the finest materials led them to partner with a renowned tannery. After researching over 70 tanneries, they found a perfect match that has been crafting leather since 1954. Renowned for its high-end finish and natural feel, the tannery exclusively produces full-grain leather—the best in the industry. Not only does this leather age gracefully over time, but its production also adheres to ethical and environmental practices. Moreover, the tannery's support for small, family farms ensures complete traceability of their hides.

Fair Pricing: A Paradigm Shift in the Luxury Footwear Industry

Unlike major luxury brands that mark up their products exorbitantly, Oliver Cabell believes in making luxury accessible to all. By forging strong relationships with the best manufacturers and selling directly to customers, they eliminate the traditional markups while maintaining the same top-tier materials and craftsmanship found in other luxury brands. This allows Oliver Cabell to offer their customers high-quality sneakers without breaking the bank.

The Women's Vegan 581

The Women's Vegan 581 is a testament to Oliver Cabell's commitment to sustainability and mindful design. Made in Italy, these retro-inspired sneakers are the epitome of eco-friendly fashion. Here's a breakdown of the materials used:

Upper: Vegan Corn — crafted from 35 per cent corn waste and 65 per cent bio-based polyurethane (biodegradable), this material sets a new standard for sustainable footwear.

Outsole: A blend of 50 per cent natural and 50 per cent recycled rubber, minimising environmental impact without compromising on performance.

Lining & Laces: 100 per cent Bamboo — a renewable resource that further reduces the carbon footprint of the sneakers.

100 per cent Bamboo — a renewable resource that further reduces the carbon footprint of the sneakers. The Carbon Footprint: Oliver Cabell takes pride in the eco-friendliness of their products. The Women's Vegan 581 boasts a carbon footprint of just 4.81 pounds CO2e/pair, a fraction of the average sneaker's 13.6kg CO2e. This impressive reduction is achieved through the thoughtful selection of natural and recycled materials.

Shipping and Returns: Global Reach with Customer Satisfaction

Oliver Cabell offers free worldwide shipping for orders over $200, making their luxury sneakers accessible to customers across the globe. The brand understands the importance of finding the perfect fit, and therefore, they allow hassle-free exchanges and returns, provided the items are unworn, undamaged and in their original packaging.

For international exchanges, store credit is issued upon receiving the original order. It's worth noting that return costs for international orders are the responsibility of the customer. To ensure smooth returns, customers are advised to indicate the return status on the Commercial Invoice to avoid additional taxes and duties.

A Step Towards a Better Future

Oliver Cabell's Women's Vegan 581 embodies the brand's vision of luxury, sustainability and fair pricing. By creating handcrafted sneakers with innovative materials and manufacturing techniques, the brand showcases its commitment to being an ethical and eco-conscious industry leader. With the Women's Vegan 581, consumers can take confident strides toward a better and more sustainable future, all while enjoying the style and elegance of Oliver Cabell's luxury footwear.

As the world grapples with the environmental challenges of our time, Oliver Cabell sets an example for the fashion industry by proving that luxury can be responsible and affordable without compromising on quality or style. The Women's Vegan 581 stands as a testament to their dedication to creating footwear that respects both the planet and the consumers who wear it.