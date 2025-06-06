A designer chocolate purse has caused a stir online after a woman accidentally broke it in front of millions. But this isn't just any sweet treat — it's a genuine Louis Vuitton creation, worth more than most people's weekly shop.

The purse in question is known as the Louis Vuitton Chocolate Egg Bag, and it's a real product made by the fashion powerhouse. Unlike traditional handbags, this one is entirely crafted from chocolate, designed by pastry chef Maxime Frédéric. Frédéric is a recognised name in pâtisserie, serving as head pastry chef at Cheval Blanc Paris and launching his own café in partnership with Louis Vuitton earlier this year.

The Video That Went VIral

In a recent video that went viral, a woman can be seen pulling her roommate's Chocolate Egg Bag from inside their fridge. As she is taking the video, the bag's chocolate handles snap and the bag falls to the floor in pieces. Viewers on Tiktok reacted very strongly, stating things like 'That's why you don't touch things that don't belong to you!', and 'I'd be so mad at you!', even going so far as to ask 'When do you move out?'

The viral video of the chocolate purse breaking has certainly put a spotlight on Louis Vuitton's innovative approach to luxury. While the accidental damage drew jokes and debate online, it also highlighted the rare chance to own a piece of edible fashion.

With a price tag of around £185, the Chocolate Egg Bag remains a limited-edition delight, available only until July.

What Do We Know About The Chocolate Egg Bag?

Introduced in February, the Chocolate Egg Bag was part of Louis Vuitton's Easter collection. Its shape resembles a small egg or purse, inspired by a Louis Vuitton design from the 2019 spring-summer show. The bag's exterior is made from 70% dark chocolate, with handles and zipper pulls fashioned from 40% milk chocolate. Inside, a centrepiece chocolate bar with hazelnut gianduja completes the edible luxury.

Beyond the purse, the collection included smaller chocolates such as dark and milk chocolate eggs filled with flavours like raspberry caramel, pistachio praline, or vanilla and hazelnut. These confections reflect Louis Vuitton's reputation for blending fine craftsmanship with exceptional presentation.

How Much Does It Cost?

For those tempted to own this edible masterpiece, there's good news. The Chocolate Egg Bag is available for purchase at Louis Vuitton's dedicated chocolatier locations. It is priced at approximately £185 (roughly $250 USD). This makes it a luxury item, not just because of its craftsmanship but due to its rarity and unique concept.

Where Can You Buy It?

If you're planning a visit to one of Louis Vuitton's chocolatier boutiques, you can purchase the Chocolate Egg Bag directly. The purse can only be bought in person at specific stores, with the sole American location at 6 E 57th Street, Manhattan.

Other stores are located in Paris, Shanghai, and Singapore. The collection is only available until mid-July, so anyone interested must act quickly if they want to add this sweet piece to their collection.