The original Birkin Bag is about to become available for bidding. Designed for renowned singer and actress Jane Birkin, this timeless piece might be the rarest of them all.

For many, owning an Hermès Birkin Bag is a tangible dream. The thing is, getting one isn't as clear-cut as it seems. It doesn't matter if a person has connections or deep pockets.

Most people wind up on endless waiting lists either way. All things considered, a bag like this can be seen as a better investment for collectors and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Again, this is the very first Hermès Birkin Bag made. While its auction will be up sooner than later, the price should be quite steep. The piece is expected to cost as much as, if not more than, $500,000.

The Story Behind The Bag

At first glance, we can see that the bag is made with jet-black leather. It's sleek and has accents with Hermès' iconic gold hardware. What stands out is a saddle-style Birkin engraved with the initials J.B.

This is what's on the surface, but what makes the bag special is the story behind it. It all started in 1984, where Jane Birkin and Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas met. At the time, Birkin was already known as a style icon.

In what felt like happenstance, Birkin's straw tote spilled its contents during the flight. She made a casual remark about wanting a bag that was functional yet stylish. It was at this moment Dumas proceeded to sketch a design on an airplane sick bag.

This was the first blueprint for the most sought-after bag in the world. Of course, the very first piece was made for Birkin herself. However, it was sold by Jane a decade later to raise funds for AIDS research.

The bag ended up with a private collector known only as 'Catherine B.' Now, the bag's set to make headlines at Sotheby's Paris Fashion Icons sale. Sotheby's, however, has declined to specify a reserve price for the legendary bag in public.

In a statement from AFP, Sotheby's global handbag and fashion head Morgane Halimi said that 'The Original Birkin holds the potential to redefine records.'

For now, the current record for the most expensive handbag ever sold at an auction is held by the Birkin 30. This piece was crafted from rare crocodile skin and has diamond adornments with white gold hardware.

It was sold for $510,000 at Christie's in Hong Kong in 2017. We have yet to see if the first-ever Birkin can match or go beyond this record. Seeing as it's got quite the story behind it, the odds are in its favour.

Auction Details

On 10 July, the bag will be featured in Sotheby's Paris Fashion Icons sale. The event will see that a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity arises to own a cornerstone of fashion history.

Needless to say, the first Birkin Bag is more than it seems. It's a statement that marks the start of a culture that blends craftsmanship, status and style.