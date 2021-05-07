Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has issued a quick apology after being the subject of criticism following the club's UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea FC. The Belgian was spotted catching up and having a laugh with his former Chelsea teammates after the match at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and Real Madrid fans were quick to call him out for what they perceive to be insensitive actions.

Hazard, who did not make an impact on the pitch as Real Madrid lost 2-0 that evening, was caught on camera joking around and having a laugh with Chelsea's Kurt Zouma. More footage soon emerged showing Hazard getting hugs and greetings from his former teammates and old friends.

Many believe that this was inappropriate, and Hazard took to Instagram to issue an apology. "I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans," he said on his stories.

"It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle for LaLiga [Santander]. Hala Madrid!"

Hazard had recently returned from injury, and a lot was expected out of him for the Chelsea match. Unfortunately, even with captain Sergio Ramos also back in action, Chelsea dominated the two-legged tie and advanced to the final. They will be facing fellow Premier League side Manchester City in the final in Istanbul.

Real Madrid is still battling to defend their La Liga Santander title, and are now two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. Only four games remain, and it will be crucial to win all of them. Hazard still has a chance to redeem himself in the coming weeks, but reports have already emerged that the club is ready to put him up for sale this summer.

It remains to be seen if he can remain healthy and regain his confidence for the remainder of the season.