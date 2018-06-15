As the Muslim world came together celebrate Eid, the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Birmingham hosted Europe's largest event with more than 140,000 people gathering in Small Heath Park.

The huge celebration in Birmingham, organised by Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC), has grown ten-fold since it first began in 2011, and includes food stalls, a bazaar and a funfair.

Ramadan is a time of fasting for the Muslim community, celebrating the ninth month of the year. Muslims fast from early in the morning, throughout the day until sunset for a month, abstaining from food, drink, smoking, sex and all 'sinful behaviour'.

Eid, which means "festival of breaking the fast", is a religious holiday and last for three days when Muslims will give thanks to Allah and exchange small gifts and cards.

Families – some who had travelled from as far as the USA – got to their knees in unison for morning prayers at 9am for the 'Festival of Breaking the Fast'.

The traditional greeting for the festival is "Eid Mubarak". Eid means "celebration", and Mubarak means "blessed".