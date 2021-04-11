Barcelona player Gerard Pique managed to pick up a caution from the referee even though he did not play a single minute during Saturday night's "El Clasico" at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid.

Pique was not satisfied with the officiating after Barcelona lost 2-1 against the defending champions. He made his feelings known right after the final whistle, as he was seen approaching the referee in the final minutes of the broadcast.

The disgruntled defender left his spot on the Barcelona bench to confront referee Jesus Gil Manzano on the pitch, and had to be restrained by club delegate Carlos Naval. That didn't stop his tantrum as he continued to show his anger and started to redirect it towards Naval as the referee moved away from him.

Gil Manzano was not seen responding to Pique's protests but his official report reflected a yellow card for Pique. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was also seen complaining after the match, and he made his feelings known in the post-match press conference.

He believes that a lot more stoppage time should have been added on top of the 4 minutes that were given. This is because the referee himself held up the match as he replaced his communication device after it malfunctioned late in the game.

Another source of frustration is Ferland Mendy's tug on Martin Braithwaite which they felt should have warranted a penalty. However, the referee did not even deem it necessary to make a lengthy VAR review of the incident. "If you're a Barcelona fan, you're fuming and unhappy because of the refereeing decisions," Koeman said.